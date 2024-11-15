RECORD-BREAKING FILM & TV MEMORABILIA EXCEEDS $6.8 MILLION IN LONDON AUCTION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HARRY POTTER SERIES (2001 - 2011) The Marauder's Map sold for $299,250

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RECORD-BREAKING & TV MEMORABILIA EXCEEDS $6.8 MILLION IN LONDON AUCTIONTHE MOST EXPENSIVE HARRY POTTER PROP SOLD AT AUCTIONIn one of the world's largest entertainment memorabilia auctions, Propstore has once again proven itself as one of the industry's leaders, with rare film & TV treasures fetching over $6.8 million on the first day of its four-day annual live auction at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in London.Standout lots from the sale include:A Screen-Matched Sandtrooper Helmet from the iconic“Move Along, Move Along” scene in STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE (1977) sold for a mind-bending $409,500.The Marauder's Map from the HARRY POTTER SERIES (2001 - 2011) sold for an incredible $299,250. This extraordinary lot was owned by David Holmes, Daniel Radcliffe's stunt double, who suffered a life-altering injury while working on the series. Proceeds from the sale of this lot will support Holmes' ongoing care, funding vital mobility equipment and personal care.The Kali Lighting Stand-In Model from THE GOLDEN VOYAGE OF SINBAD (1973), which sold for $236,250 is one of the many highlights from the Ray Harryhausen Archive, which featured over 30 incredibly rare lots from the career of Academy Award-Winning animator, Ray Harryhausen.Propstore – one of the world's leading Entertainment Memorabilia Auctioneers, has today announced the results from the first day (yesterday, November 14) of one of the world's largest live auctions of film, television and music memorabilia, with items on offer fetching over $6.8 million. The auction continues over the next three days.Over 1,800 lots will be sold during Propstore's unique Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction that began yesterday on November 14 - 17, 2024 from 3:00 PM GMT each day. Today's second day of the auction (November 15) will be entirely dedicated to music, with rare lots from Michael Jackson, Prince, Queen, John Lennon, Oasis and more. Last year's UK auction saw lots sold from the Anthony Daniels Collection, including a Screen-matched Light-up C-3PO Head from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE (1977) which sold for $859,375 – inclusive of buyer's premium. Fox) Screen-matched 2015 Resizing Jacket sold for $94,500MAD MAX: FURY ROAD (2015) Max Rockatansky's (Tom Hardy) Screen-matched Hero Muzzle sold for $71,662THE THING (1982) R.J. MacReady's (Kurt Russell) Hat sold for $63,000SCREAM (1996) Principal Arthur Himbry's (Henry Winkler) Ghostface Mask sold for $55,125CLEOPATRA (1963) The Costumi d'Arte Collection: Mark Antony's (Richard Burton) Battle of Actium Costume sold for $51,188STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980)/STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI (1983) Yoda's (Frank Oz) Cane sold for $44,100PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: AT WORLD'S END (2007) Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) Hat sold for $26,775SAVING PRIVATE RYAN (1998) Captain Miller's (Tom Hanks) Costume sold for $23,625JAMES BOND: THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH (1999) Elektra King's (Sophie Marceau) Death Scene Costume sold for $22,050CLEOPATRA (1963) The Costumi d'Arte Collection: Cleopatra's (Elizabeth Taylor) Red Dress and Robe sold for $17,325TROY (2004) Achilles' (Brad Pitt) Helmet sold for $12,600BRIDGET JONES'S DIARY (2001) Mark Darcy's (Colin Firth) Christmas Reindeer Jumper sold for $7,088Stephen Lane, Founder and CEO of Propstore, commented:“The opening day of Propstore's auction has been nothing short of phenomenal. Many items achieved unprecedented prices, particularly from iconic franchises like Star Wars and Harry Potter. This auction has been especially meaningful, with David Holmes joining us in the room to introduce the incredible Marauder's Map, which has broken a world-record for the most expensive Harry Potter prop sold at auction. With more incredible items set to go under the hammer over the next 3 days, we invite collectors and fans worldwide to participate in this unforgettable event.”Bids can be placed atIn-room bidding will be open to the public at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in London today, November 15, 2024. Online and telephone bids can be placed across the whole event.# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalogue images, case studies and interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | ...All prices inclusive of Buyers PremiumThe auction is now live at:Dropbox link to images (copy and paste the URL into browser):Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane's love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting-prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world's greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry's major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on .Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

