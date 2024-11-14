PACIFICA HOSPITAL OF THE VALLEY RESPONDS TO TRAGIC INCIDENT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Pacifica Hospital of the Valley extends deepest condolences to family and friends of those affected by the tragic incident in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pacifica Hospital of the Valley extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of those affected by the tragic incident that occurred late Tuesday night in Sun Valley. Shortly after midnight, an individual was brought to the parking lot of Pacifica Hospital in critical condition following an incident at a local grocery store in which shots were fired. One shooting was brought to the hospital. Hospital staff were promptly alerted and immediately initiated emergency response protocols. Despite swift action by hospital personnel, one of the individuals was unresponsive upon arrival and, tragically, could not be revived."We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate event," said Precious Mayes, CEO of Pacifica Hospital of the Valley. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones during this difficult time."Pacifica Hospital is cooperating with local authorities as they investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.“The safety and well-being of our community remains Pacifica's highest priority,” commented Ms. Mayes.“We are committed to providing support wherever needed.”About Pacifica Hospital of the Valley:Pacifica Hospital of the Valley is a community-based hospital dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate healthcare services to the residents of the northern San Fernando Valley. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on patient-centered care, we strive to improve the health and well-being of our community.Press inquiries to Pacifica should be directed to Diane Tsuruoka at ....

