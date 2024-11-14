K Sea Ya Releases New Single 'Manancial' With Jai Uttal And Núbia Teixeira

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brazilian Artist

A Tribute to the Masters of Peace

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brazilian artist K Sea Ya announced the release of her latest single, "Manancial," a collaboration featuring the soulful voices of Jai Uttal and Núbia Teixeira. This new track, arranged by Caito Marcondes, features a unique blend of Jazz, captivating vocals, and Brazilian choir, creating a deep, multi-layered sonic experience. Recorded and mastered at the award-winning Space Blues studio in São Paulo, "Manancial" embodies the essence of a fresh, flowing fountain of hope and renewal.The global release of the single and music video is set for November 11. "Manancial" is another independent production by the artist that offers a tribute to luminaries who navigated conflicts and embodied peace. With English lyrics intertwined with mantric vocals, the single unites voices, styles, and universal prayers. The poetics of this song, inspired by the life and teachings of Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh, a survivor of the Vietnam War nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1967, also reflects the lives of others who found refuge and reconciliation amid the horrors of war.According to K Sea Ya, "November 11 is a day when the United States pauses to remember the echoes of war, the sacrifices made, and the untold stories. This song shares a message of peace and its importance. Accessing the inner spring of peace is a human right - It is fundamental for restoring healthy life and harmony to our environment. Manancial" é um apelo sincero para compartilhar inspiração e lembrar aqueles que encontraram a paz e compartilharam sua mensagem com o mundo.”The single and music video will be available on all major streaming platforms.About the Artist:K Sea Ya is a Brazilian multi-artist, educator, and singer-songwriter. Since 2023, she has been weaving her way as an independent music artist and director of her own music videos, with two singles released and currently working on her first album,“Cantos para Transições.” Her work explores autobiographical themes, healing, and ecological awareness.Instagram @K_sea_yaSee more on Linktree. Contact: Kenya Pierce, manager email:...

