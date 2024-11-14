113 German MPs demand prohibition on great opposition party

(MENAFN) A group of 113 German lawmakers from various parties has submitted a motion calling for the Alternative for Germany (AfD), a major right-wing opposition party, to be banned. The MPs argue that the AfD contradicts key principles and poses a risk to the state. Founded in 2013 as an Euroskeptic party, the AfD gained prominence for its anti-immigration stance during the 2015 refugee crisis and has since been involved in several controversies, including statements downplaying Germany's Nazi past. The party has also criticized Germany’s support for Ukraine, advocating for restored economic relations with Russia amid the ongoing conflict.



The AfD has gained significant traction, especially in eastern Germany, and has been shunned by most major parties, accused of links to right-wing extremism. Recently, the party made major gains in regional elections, including wins in Thuringia and strong showings in Brandenburg and Saxony. Marco Wanderwitz, a CDU MP leading the motion, stated that the party’s rise required scrutiny by the Federal Constitutional Court, calling it essential for protecting Germany’s democracy.



The motion is backed by MPs from the Greens, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), and the Left Party, but has limited support within the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), with only six CDU members joining the initiative. The AfD has not responded to the motion, and its status as a “suspected” extremist group, as classified by Germany’s domestic security service, may be upgraded to "proven" extremism in a forthcoming report. The motion would require a majority in parliament for the Constitutional Court to review the AfD’s status, a crucial step toward a potential ban. However, opposition from key political figures within the CDU, Free Democrats, and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance has raised doubts about the initiative’s future.

