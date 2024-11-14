Musk’s influence on President-elect causes worry among press

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has become a significant influence on President-elect Donald Trump, according to multiple outlets. Musk, who endorsed following an assassination attempt on the candidate in July, has since played a key role in shaping the incoming administration. Sources told ABC News, CNN, and Axios that Musk has had a say in personnel decisions, including influencing the selection of appointees to key positions.



Musk, who has visited Trump’s Florida residence nearly every day since the election, was present during at least two phone calls between Trump and foreign leaders, including Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In at least one of these calls, Trump reportedly handed the phone to Musk to speak with the foreign leader directly.



Trump has repeatedly praised Musk, calling him a "genius" and emphasizing his ability to enhance America’s global competitiveness. Sources from CNN described the president-elect as "enamored" with the world’s richest man.



Recently, Musk has become involved in advising on Senate leadership decisions, such as recommending Rick Scott of Florida for Majority Leader, and has raised concerns about Trump’s nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik for the role of U.S. ambassador to the UN, suggesting it may be too risky to lose her from the House of Representatives.



Musk is also set to co-lead the new Department of Government Efficiency, which will focus on reducing bureaucratic red tape and cutting government waste—potentially affecting thousands of federal employees.



The *New York Times* raised alarms about potential conflicts of interest, particularly regarding Musk’s influence over policy and staffing choices, given his business ties. Trump is reportedly considering hiring employees from Musk’s SpaceX, a major contractor for NASA and the Pentagon, for government roles.

MENAFN14112024000045015687ID1108885965