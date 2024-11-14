Iran FM: Tehran Ready For Nuclear Talks With IAEA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Iran's Foreign Abbas Araqchi said Thursday that Iran is willing to negotiate and cooperate with the International Atomic Agency (IAEA).

Araqchi said, in a press statement after meeting with IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi in Tehran, that Iran is willing to have nuclear talks within the framework of previous agreements with the IAEA.

He stressed that there are no restrictions on Tehran's cooperation with the IAEA as his country is confident about the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

Araqchi said that Tehran signed and implemented the 2015 nuclear agreement with good intentions, but the other party was the one who left it, referring to the US withdrawal from the agreement in 2018.

For his part, Grossi described his talks with Araqchi as deep and necessary, adding that several bilateral issues were discussed in a bid to find relevant solutions.

He added that the parties seeking peace must cooperate with each other, and that his visit came to provide assistance in the framework of reducing tension.

Grossi, who arrived in Tehran on Wednesday, is scheduled to meet with the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami and Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian. (end)

