Kuwait's Nazaha Refers Moh's Supervisors, Employees To Prosecution

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has referred supervisors and employees at the of to the Public Prosecution on suspicion of embezzling public funds. Nazaha confirmed, on its X account on Thursday, that it would continue efforts to collect evidence and investigate all well-founded information at its disposal to fight and protect public funds. (end) dd

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.