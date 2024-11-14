عربي


Kuwait's Nazaha Refers Moh's Supervisors, Employees To Prosecution

11/14/2024 5:11:12 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has referred supervisors and employees at the Ministry of health to the Public Prosecution on suspicion of embezzling public funds.
Nazaha confirmed, on its X account on Thursday, that it would continue efforts to collect evidence and investigate all well-founded information at its disposal to fight corruption and protect public funds. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

