Talent New Energy And Changan Automotive Released The World Premiere Separator-Free Solid-State Battery Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CHONGQING, CHINA, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On November 7th (CST), the world's first separator-free solid-state battery was jointly released by the Chinese automotive company Changan Automobile along with a Chinese solid-state battery enterprise Chongqing Talent New Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as“Talent New Energy”).



Talent New Energy is committed to the development and industrialization of solid-state lithium batteries. Its independently developed intellectual properties including: the high lithium conductivity oxygen/polymer composite material technology, in-situ submicron film development (ISFD) technology, and interface softening technology. All of the above technologies are protected by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).



For the first time, Talent New Energy removes the separator within the battery by injecting a high-density composite solid electrolyte layer into the surface of the electrode to replace separator and liquid electrolytes with solid electrolyte layers. This separator-free technology is compatible with both all-solid-state and semi-solid-state batteries.



Currently, Talent New Energy consists of two manufacturing bases, located in Chongqing and Huainan with a total of 12.2 GWh of production capacity. In segmented markets, the semi-solid batteries from Talent New Energy have achieved batch production. At the press conference, Talent New Energy proposed the 4-3-2-1 technical route to gradually achieve a new generation of lithium batteries with inherent safety in all solid-states.



Additionally, Talent New Energy has reached a business cooperation agreement with Changan Automobile to promote the application of its products.

