Biomednewsbreaks - Astiva Health Earns Prestigious 4-Star CMS Rating

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Astiva , a fast-growing leader in culturally responsive Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (“MAPD”) health plans, today announced that it has earned a 4-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) for 2025. The CMS rating system evaluates Medicare Advantage (“Part C”) and Prescription Drug (“Part D”) plans on more than 40 quality and performance measures. The notable achievement highlights Astiva Health's commitment to delivering high-quality, personalized healthcare, particularly to underserved populations across Southern California.

“We are very proud to have earned this 4-star rating from CMS in just our first few years of operation,” said Dr. Tri T. Nguyen, co-founder and CEO of Astiva Health.“This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team. Every department-from healthcare providers to customer service-plays a crucial role in delivering high-quality, personalized care. This rating demonstrates the strength of our collective efforts, and we look forward to further improving health outcomes for our diverse member base.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Astiva Health

Astiva Health is a fast-growing MAPD health plan committed to redefining personalized and comprehensive healthcare standards. With a mission to elevate individuals' well-being, Astiva Health specializes in innovative health plans tailored to meet its members' unique needs. The organization prioritizes a culturally responsive approach to healthcare, offering multilingual solutions for customer service, marketing materials and educational resources. Astiva Health's dedication to serving the underserved population fulfills a critical societal need and positions the company to tap into a market segment with significant growth potential. For more information about Astiva Health and its services, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to Astiva are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN