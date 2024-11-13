Biomednewsbreaks - Astiva Health Earns Prestigious 4-Star CMS Rating

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Astiva health , a fast-growing leader in culturally responsive Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (“MAPD”) health plans, today announced that it has earned a 4-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) for 2025. The CMS rating system evaluates Medicare Advantage (“Part C”) and Prescription Drug (“Part D”) plans on more than 40 quality and performance measures. The notable achievement highlights Astiva Health's commitment to delivering high-quality, personalized healthcare, particularly to underserved populations across Southern California.
“We are very proud to have earned this 4-star rating from CMS in just our first few years of operation,” said Dr. Tri T. Nguyen, co-founder and CEO of Astiva Health.“This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team. Every department-from healthcare providers to customer service-plays a crucial role in delivering high-quality, personalized care. This rating demonstrates the strength of our collective efforts, and we look forward to further improving health outcomes for our diverse member base.”
About Astiva Health
Astiva Health is a fast-growing MAPD health plan committed to redefining personalized and comprehensive healthcare standards. With a mission to elevate individuals' well-being, Astiva Health specializes in innovative health plans tailored to meet its members' unique needs. The organization prioritizes a culturally responsive approach to healthcare, offering multilingual solutions for customer service, marketing materials and educational resources. Astiva Health's dedication to serving the underserved population fulfills a critical societal need and positions the company to tap into a market segment with significant growth potential. For more information about Astiva Health and its services, please visit
