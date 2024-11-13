Acting PM Meets Info Min. On Preparations For GCC Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- Acting Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud reviewed with Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi the preparations of the of Information for Kuwait hosting of the 45 GCC Leaders' Summit, due on December 1.

During his visit to the Ministry on Wednesday, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf spoke highly of the cooperation among the ministries of defense, interior and information, particularly in raising public awareness about social and security issues.

The Acting Prime Minister highlighted the importance of inter-agency cooperation in realizing the objectives of the government action and countering the common challenges.

Accompanied by Al-Mutairi and senior officials of the Ministry of Information and Culture, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf made an inspection tour of the Ministry's TV and Radio studios, and museum which sheds light on the development of history of mass media in the State of Kuwait. (end)

