Principal® Earns 2025 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

(MENAFN- 3BL) DES MOINES, Iowa, November 13, 2024 /3BL/ – Principal Group® announced it has earned the 2025 Military Friendly® Employer designation, honoring the company's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful opportunities for the military community.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over twelve hundred companies participated in the 2025 Military Friendly survey.

“We're honored to receive the 2025 Military Friendly Employer designation. This recognition underscores our deep commitment to the military community," said Dan Houston, chairman and CEO of Principal Financial Group, we've long recognized that veterans bring invaluable skills to our team - qualities like integrity, teamwork, and a strong sense of accountability. We're dedicated to providing the right mix of benefits, training, and support to help service members successfully transition their unique talents and experiences into rewarding careers with us."

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for Recruitment, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

“Organizations earning the Military Friendly Employers designation have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks. We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their steadfast commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen," said Kayla Lopez, Senior Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly.

About Principal Financial Group®

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with nearly 20,000 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for 145 years, we're helping approximately 68 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies2, a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and named as a“Best Places to Work in Money Management3.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to sustainability, inclusion, and purpose at principal .

1 As of September 30, 2024

2 Ethisphere, 2024

3 Pensions & Investments, 2023

About Military Friendly® Employers

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,800 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation annually. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by VIQTORY, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. VIQTORY is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at mfcguide/ .

