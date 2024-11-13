Arcadia University Named A Top Performer For Social Mobility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GLENSIDE, Pa., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia University is a top performing school for Social Mobility, a key indicator of student success, according to the 2025 Best Colleges Rankings by U.S. News & World Report. Arcadia was ranked in the top third in their category, with the University's success at graduating Pell Grant recipients being noted.

Overall undergraduate retention rates also illustrate significant progress in key equity gaps: The first-to-second-year retention at Arcadia University of Pell eligible vs. non-Pell eligible students and BIPOC vs. white students this fall were about half of what they were two years ago. Key equity indicators were also strong in second-to-third and third-to-fourth-year retention rates, which were both at recent historical highs: There were no gaps between first-generation and non-first-generation and between white and BIPOC students, and only modest gaps between Pell-eligible and non-Pell eligible students.

Meanwhile, the 598 first-year students who started at Arcadia this fall make up the largest first-year class in seven years, while 120 transfer students is the most in a decade. More than one third (34 percent) of Arcadia's Class of 2028 self-identify as first-generation; one in four is Black, non-Hispanic (21.9 percent – highest rate in 10 years); and almost one in four is Hispanic (17.1 percent – highest rate in 10 years).

Opportunities abound for Arcadia's newest Knights. Fifty-eight of them will spend their spring semester in London with the University's signature First-Year Study Abroad Experience (FYSAE) program; three are part of the Social Action and Justice Education (SAJE) Fellowship ; and 20 are Civic Scholars , demonstrating their commitment to driving social change.

FYSAE is just one of Arcadia's more than 130 study abroad programs in 15 countries around the world. This wide variety of global learning opportunities led to Arcadia being ranked the #1 school in Pennsylvania for study abroad and #16 in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report. In addition to FYSAE, Arcadia students have opportunities to study abroad through the University's innovative Preview program; Second-Year Study Abroad Experience (SYSAE); Global Field Study courses, typically reserved for juniors and seniors; and traditional semester or year-long programs.

is a top-ranked private University in Greater Philadelphia that provides an educational experience that is values-based; rooted in justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion (JEDI); and places students at the center.

