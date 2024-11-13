Cypress Creek Renewables Brings On New Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Creek Renewables is pleased to announce that Mike Discenza has joined the company as Chief Officer (CFO). Discenza officially became part of Cypress Creek's executive team last month after starting with the company in an interim capacity in May.

"I am delighted to have Mike join our executive team," Sarah Slusser, CEO of Cypress Creek said. "He has already shown that his strong finance experience in infrastructure operating companies, including energy, will be an asset as we continue to grow."



Discenza most recently held roles as CFO and then President at Transurban-North America, a partnership between Transurban, a leading Australian public company, and major Australian and Canadian Infrastructure Funds. Here he developed strategic plans, led a team of 200, managed a business with $250M+ in revenue, and directed a master financing plan supporting $5B+ in capital investments in North America. Previously, Discenza was CFO at GeoGlobal Energy and H2Gen Innovations. Discenza has also served roles in government, including the White House Office of Management and Budget and the US Export-Import Bank.



"After working in other types of vital infrastructure I am excited to be back in the renewable energy space and look forward to supporting Cypress Creek's commitment to meeting the growing demand for utility-scale solar and battery storage projects," Discenza said.



Discenza holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Colgate University and received an MBA from Goizueta Business School at Emory University.



About Cypress Creek Renewables

Cypress Creek Renewables is a leading renewables developer and independent power producer. It develops, finances, owns, and operates utility-scale and distributed solar and energy storage projects across the United States with a mission to power a sustainable future, one project at a time. Since inception, Cypress Creek has developed 12GW of solar and storage projects. Today it owns more than 2GW of solar and storage and has a more than 20GW solar and storage pipeline. Cypress Creek's leading O&M services business, Cypress Creek Solutions, operates and maintains more than 4GW of solar projects for customers across 24 states. For more information about Cypress Creek, please visit ccrenew.

