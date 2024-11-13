Arcadia Launches New Solutions To Further Enable Value-Based Care Success

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Healthcare Data Company Also Details Additional in Innovation

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcadia® ( arcadia.io ), a leading data platform for healthcare, today announced the launch of two new solutions-Enhanced Benchmarks and Arcadia Vista Push-designed to help healthcare organizations improve value-based care performance and deliver actionable insights at scale. The company also detailed a product roadmap that sets the pace for innovation in healthcare analytics. These announcements set a vision for how Arcadia will bring solutions to market that are integrated with CareJourney , the company it acquired in June 2024.

Arcadia's newly launched solutions, which are available now, include:

Enhanced Benchmarks , which helps healthcare organizations analyze market-based cost, utilization, risk, and quality benchmarks alongside their own performance to illuminate blind spots and uncover opportunities to improve. The solution integrates CareJourney's market intelligence and value-based care performance analytics comprised of 100% of Medicare fee-for-service claims and 100% of Medicare Advantage encounters with Arcadia's de-identified benchmarks sample of 20+ million lives across multiple payer types. The solution's fresh, transparent, and comprehensive insights are available at the provider, practice, facility, and network level.

Arcadia Vista Push , an analytics activation layer that makes it easier to deliver custom insights to providers at scale via email. The solution automates enterprise-wide performance reporting to drive awareness, engagement, and adoption of performance improvement strategies. Additionally, the offering enables payers to streamline provider group reporting to deliver data-driven insights that support better decision-making.

Arcadia's investment in further innovation includes road-mapped solutions, which will become available in the next quarter, encompassing:



Arcadia Network Modeler , a tool powered by a database of intelligence on more than 745,000 providers nationwide that healthcare organizations can use to design, build, and evaluate networks. The solution enables organizations to use data to confidently expand into new geographies, manage existing networks more effectively, and gain visibility into population statistics to help ensure health equity, quality care, care gap closure, and an improved member experience. The solution ties seamlessly into Arcadia's workflow tooling to further automate referral management and reduce administrative tasks, including documentation. Arcadia Contract IQ , a solution that simplifies the design, negotiation, and forecasting of value-based care contracts. The form-based interface facilitates seamless collaboration across multiple stakeholders to reduce data sprawl and contracting complexities​. Healthcare organizations can also use the tool to perform "what if" analyses with various contract terms and as a decision support tool to help determine the optimal contract type by population. Users of the solution have access to Arcadia's actuarial partners for additional insights.

“Our new offerings reflect Arcadia's continued commitment to helping healthcare organizations harness the power of data to improve outcomes and efficiency,” said Nick Stepro , Arcadia's Chief Product and Technology Officer.“We're empowering organizations to confidently design smarter networks and negotiate more effective value-based contracts-ultimately driving better care for patients and better results for healthcare providers and payers."

Endorsed by Healthcare Industry Analysts

Healthcare industry analyst IDC validated Arcadia's product strategy when it named Arcadia to the leaders category in its 2023 MarketScape of U.S. Value-Based Health Analytics Vendors and said,“Arcadia supports streamlined risk and quality gap closure for payer and provider collaboration. This is a strong example of leveraging data and analytics to directly impact workflows and remove barriers to collaboration.” IDC's report also said,“Arcadia has developed significant domain expertise in harvesting and curating data from diverse sources. The breadth of Arcadia's product and service offerings allows clients to engage with Arcadia across all levels of value-based care sophistication and experience.”

In feedback provided to KLAS Research in May 2024, a healthcare executive said,“We have Arcadia because they are experts and are partners with us. They can build connectors with other vendors in weeks, and that is a real benefit. If we bring on a new primary care practice, there is a relatively quick turnaround time in terms of getting them stood up, credentialed, enrolled, and on the performance network so that they can get real data. Arcadia drives our entire organization and all the work we do, so there isn't a part of our organization that the solution is not touching these days.”

About Arcadia

Arcadia helps payers and providers put their data to work so they can transform healthcare. We do that through an interoperable data platform that uses advanced analytics to shape strategies, inform decisions, and facilitate actions. In turn, payers and providers can focus on what matters most - whether that's patient outcomes, operational efficiencies, or financial performance. We're trusted by the institutions driving the future of healthcare, including Southwestern Health Resources, Tandigm, Castell, Rush Health, and Beth Israel Lahey Health. To learn how Arcadia is shaping the future of healthcare with innovative solutions that deliver data-driven insights, visit arcadia.io .

Arcadia® is a registered trademark of Arcadia Solutions, LLC.

