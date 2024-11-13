Profit.Com Launches All-In-One App For Smarter Investing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Profit.com operates as an educational subscription with a freemium model, offering interactive tools to practice trading, learn from top investors, and build knowledge-without risking real money.

London, UK, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today's fast-paced markets, makes investing simple and stress-free. With access to interactive learning, expert insights, real-time simulations, and AI-powered briefs, empowers both novice and experienced investors to make smarter, more confident decisions-all within one easy-to-use app.

Why Investors Choose

focuses on, making it the ideal choice for investors at every level. Unlike traditional brokers,with a freemium model, offering interactive tools to practice trading, learn from top investors, and build knowledge-. Here are the standout features that make the preferred choice for investors:

1. Playtrade Competitions: Learn to Trade Risk-Free

Through Playtrade Competitions , users can learn how to trade without the risk of losing real money, typically associated with investing. Join daily and weekly tournaments, test strategies with real-time data and compete for cash prizes. This approach allows one to experience the excitement of trading without risking real funds, fostering both engagement and education.

2. Billionaire Portfolios: Follow the Pros brings valuable insights through its Billionaire Portfolios , featuring moves from some of the world's most successful investors. Follow their portfolio moves, receive instant alerts when they buy or sell, and build your own portfolio based on their strategies.

3. AI-Powered Market Briefs

With AI-powered insights , helps users stay ahead of market trends by offering daily, actionable insights. The briefs filter out unnecessary noise, helping investors focus on the most relevant information to make informed decisions quickly and efficiently.

4. Easy Access to Global Markets provides access to a wide range of financial instruments , including stocks, ETFs, forex, and digital currencies , ensuring users can explore diverse markets, analyse trends, and make strategic decisions across more than 150,000 assets.

5. Powerful Trading Tools: Watchlists, Alerts, Screeners, Charts and More

Investors can access a wide range of tools , including recommended watchlists , real-time alerts, advanced screeners , interactive charts, market news , and more. These features help users stay organized, track market trends, and make informed, data-driven decisions with ease.

6. Vibrant Trading Community

With over 200,000 active users, provides an environment for collaboration and continuous learning where traders can share insights, discuss strategies, and connect in trading rooms and discussions.

Whether you're looking to learn how to trade risk-free, track top investors' portfolios, or get real-time market data and insights, has you covered. It combines a unique blend of features and community engagement to enhance your investing experience.

Learning and Growing with

operates as an educational platform empowering investors to learn, grow, and make smarter financial decisions.

With a freemium model, offers free access to key features, making it accessible to everyone. For those seeking more advanced tools, offers Profit Pro, a premium subscription plan that includes exclusive insights, additional trading competitions, and access to professional-grade tools. For as little as $9.99 per month, Profit Pro members enjoy benefits like daily and weekly cash tournaments, AI-powered insights, and a suite of tools to streamline the investment process.

Thanks to its educational focus and user-friendly interface, has quickly gained a reputation as a top-tier platform for anyone looking to deepen their financial knowledge and grow their portfolio.

About

is a next-generation financial platform designed to empower investors of all levels by providing the tools and knowledge needed to make better decisions. Offering access to over 150,000 assets, exclusive Playtrade competitions, daily AI-powered insights, and Billionaire portfolios, has established itself as the go-to platform for both beginners and experienced investors looking to maximize market opportunities-without the need for traditional brokerage services.

is available on web, iOS, and Android, ensuring that users can access the platform anytime, anywhere, from any device. Anyone curious to find out more about can visit its website or check it out via the social links below.

Disclaimer: This is a press release and does not contain any financial advice. is an educational and analytical platform. It does not facilitate real-money investments, trading, or brokerage services. All financial activities conducted by users are simulated and for educational purposes only. does not provide personalized financial advice. Users are encouraged to consult a financial advisor for any investment decisions.







CONTACT: Rostislav Haliplii rostislav.h at