Plasmapheresis Machines Market Size, Growth & Forecast To 2033

Plasmapheresis machines are medical devices designed to separate plasma from blood components, enabling the collection of plasma for therapeutic or donation purposes. The process involves withdrawing blood, using a centrifuge or filter to separate plasma from other blood components (such as red blood cells and platelets), and then returning the remaining components back to the patient or donor. Plasmapheresis is commonly used to treat conditions like autoimmune diseases and neurological disorders and to collect therapeutic plasma for needy patients.

Technological advancements in plasmapheresis machines drive the global market

Technological advancements in plasmapheresis machines are a significant driver of market growth, with continuous innovations improving efficiency, safety, and donor comfort. One major development is the introduction of automated plasmapheresis systems that enhance both plasma yield and the overall donation process. These systems utilize advanced filtration techniques, optimizing blood separation and plasma collection.

For example, in December 2022, Fresenius Kabi AG's Aurora Xi Plasmapheresis System received FDA clearance. This system significantly boosts efficiency by incorporating automated controls, which reduce manual intervention and minimize operator errors, resulting in smoother operations.

Such advancements are contributing to more effective plasmapheresis procedures, increasing their adoption in therapeutic and donation settings while also addressing the growing demand for plasma-derived therapies.

Addressing the skilled workforce gap creates tremendous opportunities

A critical challenge facing the plasmapheresis machines market is the shortage of skilled professionals, as these advanced devices require specialized training for operation and maintenance.

The World Health Organization (2024) estimates a global shortfall of 10 million healthcare workers by 2030, with the most significant gaps in low- and middle-income countries. This shortage creates an opportunity for companies to invest in training programs.

By partnering with healthcare institutions, governments, and educational organizations, companies can create certified courses to equip healthcare workers with the necessary skills to operate plasmapheresis machines effectively.

Such initiatives not only help meet the growing demand for skilled personnel but also improve the safety and efficiency of plasmapheresis procedures.

North America is the most significant global plasmapheresis machines market shareholder. This dominance can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of conditions requiring plasmapheresis, high demand for plasma, andstrategic partnerships that bolster market growth by improving plasma collection infrastructure and capacity. For instance,

According to the CDC, as of May 2024, approximately 100,000 people in the U.S. are affected by SCD, with over 90% being non-Hispanic Black or African American.The Red Cross Blood Donation reported in January 2024 that the U.S. requires about 6,500 units of plasma daily. This ongoing demand underscores the necessity for advanced plasmapheresis machines, which are crucial for collecting plasma for critical treatments like immunoglobulin therapy and transfusions for SCD patients.In September 2022, Canadian Blood Services (CBS) partnered with Grifols SA to enhance Canada's national plasma supply. This collaboration has a direct impact on the plasmapheresis machines market by increasing the demand for advanced machines to support expanded plasma collection efforts.

All the above-mentioned factors are collectively driving the market growth.



The global plasmapheresis machines market size was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 60 billion in 2025 to reach USD 2.79 billion by 2033 , exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on collection type, the market is divided into plasma collection systems and multi-component collection systems. The plasma collection system segment owns the highest market share.

Based on technology, the global plasmapheresis machines market is segmented into centrifugation-based plasmapheresis, membrane filtration-based plasmapheresis, and others.

The centrifugation-based plasmapheresis segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on application, the global plasmapheresis machines market is segmented into extracorporeal therapy, plasma donation, and others.

The plasma donation segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global market are Baxter International Inc., Charles River Laboratories Inc., Fresenius Medical Care, Haemonetics Corporation, Terumo BCT Inc., Asahi Kasei, Medical Co. Ltd., Nikkiso, B Braun Melsungen AG, Fenwal, Nigale Biomedical Inc., Kawasumi Laboratories, Scinomed, Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd., and Infomed SA.

Recent Developments

Segmentation

