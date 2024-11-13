Chennai News: On-Duty Doctor Stabbed 7 Times By Patient's Son. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chennai News: In a disturbing incident at Kalaignar Centenary Hospital in Chennai, Dr Balaji, an oncologist, was stabbed seven times by Vignesh, the son of a patient, on Wednesday. The attack occurred in the hospital's Outpatient Department after Vignesh reportedly accused Dr Balaji of prescribing incorrect for his parent.

The attack left Dr Balaji severely injured, and he is currently undergoing in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Authorities swiftly arrested the assailant, Vignesh, who is a resident of Chennai . According to reports, Vignesh used a small knife to carry out the attack, which he had secretly brought into the hospital.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited the hospital later in the day, where he expressed his shock over the incident and confirmed that Vignesh had been apprehended. The minister further assured the public that authorities would take immediate steps to arrest others involved, if any. He also emphasised the need for stronger security measures in hospitals.

Ma Subramanian also promised swift action in the matter. "Two have been arrested, and the police will take immediate steps to arrest others involved," the minister said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned the attack, expressing shock over the violence directed at a healthcare worker. In a statement, he reiterated that Dr Balaji would receive all necessary medical treatment, and assured that a detailed inquiry would be conducted.

CM Stalin also highlighted the invaluable contributions of doctors working in government hospitals and reaffirmed the state's commitment to ensuring their safety.

The Tamil Nadu CM added,“The selfless work of our government doctors in providing appropriate treatment to patients at government hospitals is immeasurable. It is our duty to ensure their safety. The government will take all measures to prevent such incidents in the future.”

This attack comes months after a similar incident in Kolkata, where a doctor was murdered while on duty. The killing sparked nationwide protests by medical professionals, calling for better protection and stricter regulations to safeguard healthcare workers. This recent incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of medical staff in public hospitals, with calls for more robust measures to protect them from such attacks.