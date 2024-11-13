Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Egypt's Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received Wednesday a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

During the phone conversation, the two sides discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways of enhancing and promoting them, and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, especially with regard to facilitating unimpeded access of humanitarian and relief aid to all areas in the Strip, in addition to topics of joint interest.