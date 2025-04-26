Macron After Meeting With Zelensky: Now Putin Must Prove He Truly Wants Peace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire and is prepared to work with the Americans and Europeans to implement this plan, while France will continue supporting these efforts within the "coalition of the willing."

French President Emmanuel Macron stated this on his X account following a meeting in Rome with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire. President Zelensky reaffirmed it to me today. He wishes to work alongside the Americans and the Europeans to make it happen," Macron wrote.

He described the meeting with Zelensky as "very positive exchange."

According to Macron, it is now up to President Putin to prove that he truly wants peace.

"We will continue our efforts within the Coalition of the Willing launched in Paris last March, to achieve both this ceasefire and a complete, lasting peace in Ukraine," Macron added.

The Elysee Palace press service also reported on a "positive exchange" between Trump, Zelensky, Macron, and Starmer in Rome.

Zelensky met with Macron in Rome on Saturday. The two leaders gathered at Villa Bonaparte, which houses the French Embassy to the Holy See.

Photo credit: Emmanuel Macron / X