Macron After Meeting With Zelensky: Now Putin Must Prove He Truly Wants Peace
French President Emmanuel Macron stated this on his X account following a meeting in Rome with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrinform reports.
"Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire. President Zelensky reaffirmed it to me today. He wishes to work alongside the Americans and the Europeans to make it happen," Macron wrote.Read also: Zelensky, von der Leyen meet in Rome
He described the meeting with Zelensky as "very positive exchange."
According to Macron, it is now up to President Putin to prove that he truly wants peace.
"We will continue our efforts within the Coalition of the Willing launched in Paris last March, to achieve both this ceasefire and a complete, lasting peace in Ukraine," Zelensky added.
The Elysee Palace press service also reported on a "positive exchange" between Trump, Zelensky, Macron, and Starmer in Rome.
Zelensky met with Macron in Rome on Saturday. The two leaders gathered at Villa Bonaparte, which houses the French Embassy to the Holy See.
Photo credit: Emmanuel Macron / X
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment