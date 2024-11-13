Senior Chinese, Russian presidents conduct security dialogue meeting in Beijing

(MENAFN) Senior Chinese and Russian Presidents conducted on Tuesday a security dialogue meeting in Beijing, China’s capital.



Russian Security Council Assistant Sergey Shoygu met with Chinese Foreign Wang Yi for the 19th session of yearly mutual strategic security discussions.



Throughout the meeting, Shoygu emphasized the importance of Russia-China ties as a stabilizing element in international affairs, pointing out common approaches to global problems, shared respect, as well as support on main aspects.



Shoygu further appreciated Beijing’s help for Russia’s presidency of BRICS, the group it belongs to along with Brazil, India, China, South Africa, as well as many other nations.



He conveyed a commitment to ongoing discussions, especially in response to perceived “double containment” attempts by the US and its allies.



The Russian president also expressed desire to improve foreign policy and enhance Eurasian security.



Individually, a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement stated the bilateral sides "reached a new consensus, and enhanced strategic mutual trust."



They approved to "strengthen cooperation, safeguard the overall development and revitalization of China-Russia relations and the two countries, and jointly promote global security and stability."



Wang noted that "China-Russia relations have withstood the test of international vicissitudes and have always maintained a healthy and stable development momentum."

MENAFN13112024000045016755ID1108879997