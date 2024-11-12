Miami New Drama Presents Immersive Theatrical Experience Written By Emmy Award Winner Billy Corben And Harley Elias

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Theatre poster of Lincoln Road Hustle

Directed by Michel Hausmann, "Lincoln Road Hustle" will transform the vibrant landscape of Miami Beach's Lincoln Road into a live stage

- Billy Corben, award-winning documentarian MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Miami New Drama (MiND) is thrilled to announce its latest production, Lincoln Road Hustle , a captivating and immersive theater experience written by award-winning documentary filmmaker Billy Corben, renowned for Cocaine Cowboys and the award-winning playwright Harley Elias. Directed by Miami New Drama's Founder and Artistic Director Michel Hausmann, this site-specific performance will transform the vibrant landscape of Lincoln Road into a live stage, with performances taking place in restaurants, retail shops, cafés, and public spaces, building upon Miami New Drama's legacy of bold, site-specific productions like Seven Deadly Sins and The Museum Plays. Lincoln Road Hustle will offer a thrilling portrayal of Miami's seductive yet dangerous world, where diverse characters collide in a single night of life-changing decisions."This production embodies the essence of Miami-its pulse, intrigue, and relentless energy," said Michel Hausmann. "We are pushing the boundaries of theater by inviting the audience not just to observe but to experience this story in a way that feels intimate and exhilarating.” Lincoln Road Hustle will invite audiences on a riveting journey through an explosive evening filled with a major real estate“casino” deal, an audacious art heist, and a chance at love that spirals into chaos. As groups of audience members navigate the bustling street, they will eavesdrop on live, real-time conversations unfolding around them, revealing the interconnected lives of Miami's eclectic characters. "Miami is a city of crazy, sometimes unbelievable stories."Miami is like Ellis Island meets Fyre Festival,” said Billy Corben.“It's a hustle town, and we've always thrived from scheme to scheme. It makes for priceless theater (and comedy). This show is a celebration of that entrepreneurial spirit - the American Dream by any means necessary - and Miami New Drama's commitment to innovative theater. MiND brings the art that Miami both deserves and needs right now.”Utilizing immersive theater techniques developed through MiND's award-winning productions like its predecessors Seven Deadly Sins and the more recent The Museum Plays, this production promises a unique theatrical experience unlike anything seen on a screen or staged indoors. Five groups of approximately 40 people will simultaneously become part of the narrative in an almost voyeuristic way as they navigate through a world where every corner somehow intertwines and holds a new twist. As the groups move from set to set, they eventually converge at one location to witness the finale, revealing their connection.“Lincoln Road is a vibrant cultural art hub, offering residents and visitors a unique space to experience diverse culture for over six decades,” said Anabel Llopis, executive director of the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District.“As we continue to curate experiences that celebrate creativity, our mission is to uphold the road's legacy of being a hub for art, music, theater, and more, ensuring it remains a year-round destination for culture.”Lincoln Road Hustle is set to open on December 6, with a premiere night on December 14, 2024. Performances run through February 16. The production will begin at The Colony Theater at 1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach. Tickets are available now at . Patrons are encouraged to secure their seats early for this transformative experience. This production is proudly sponsored by the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District, The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, the City of Miami Beach, and IKE, whose support brings this vibrant production to life.ABOUT MIAMI NEW DRAMAMiami New Drama (MiND), founded by visionary playwright and director Michel Hausmann, is the largest bilingual professional theater company in the U.S., dedicated to creating socially impactful and artistically innovative works. Since 2016, MiND has been in residence at the historic Colony Theatre on Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, producing new plays and musicals that reflect Miami's diverse, multilingual community.Notable productions include 7 Deadly Sins, winner of the 2021 Drama League Award, the world premiere of A Wonderful World about Louis Armstrong, Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard by Moisés Kaufman, Papá Cuatro by Juan Souki, the 20th-anniversary production of Anna in the Tropics by Nilo Cruz, The Cuban Vote by Carmen Pelaez, and the first-ever multilingual adaptation of Our Town.MiND's innovative work has earned numerous accolades, including the Thornton Wilder Prize, Knight Arts Challenge Awards, and the Silver Palm Award. With its upcoming Broadway debut of A Wonderful World in 2024, Miami New Drama continues to be a vital force in theater, pushing boundaries and representing the vibrant stories of its community. For more information, visit or call the box office at 305.674.1040.ABOUT THE LINCOLN ROAD DISTRICTSituated in the heart of Miami Beach, the Lincoln Road District is a premier retail, lifestyle and cultural destination that is home to about 200 restaurants and shops, entertainment, and arts and cultural offerings. Lincoln Road ranked as the most-visited open-air destination in South Florida, with over 10 million visits in 2023. Affectionately referred to by some as“Miami's living room,” there is nothing as quintessentially Miami Beach as Lincoln Road. It's the street where models walk their dogs after runway shows, where stylish boulevardiers stroll past window shoppers, and where café culture overrules standard business meetings. Music and entertainment lovers will find refuge in the Lincoln Road District, home to the New World Symphony, Oolite Arts and Colony Theatre. Steps away is the Miami Beach Convention Center, which welcomes world-renowned Art Basel Miami Beach every December. For more information, visit lincolnroad or follow on Instagram.

