EDUCATOR AND NURSE MAUREEN GREER REVOLUTIONIZES HOLISTIC HEALTH THROUGH HER LATEST SELF-HELP GUIDE

The Nehemiah 52 Day Challenge: Rebuilding Your Wall of Health

“The Nehemiah 52-Day Challenge: Rebuilding Your Wall of Health” strikes a chord with readers as it climbs to #23 on Amazon's & Spirituality Best Sellers

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Poised to offer a approach to health that brings together practical lifestyle changes with spiritual development, author Maureen Greer unveils her latest work,“The Nehemiah 52-Day Challenge: Rebuilding Your Wall of Health.” This innovative release references Nehemiah's actions, a devout man, to the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of believers, extracting valuable lessons from the Book of Nehemiah. For 52 days, readers dive into scripture and adopt practical lifestyle habits to strengthen their“Wall of Health.”In this transformative challenge, Greer encourages readers to dive into different areas of their lives where“walls” might be fragile, permitting harmful toxins to seep into their brains, bodies, and beliefs. By highlighting obstacles that could result in alienation, a failure to take responsibility or unhealthy isolation, the book highlights the significance of attending to not only physical health but also relational and emotional well-being.Every day presents targeted action steps that resonate with the spiritual teachings of Nehemiah, addressing a diverse array of subjects such as trauma, relationships, sleep, mood, anger, nutrition, environmental influences, and beyond. Greer inspires readers to reflect on their health as a whole, empowering them to take concrete steps toward enhancing their overall well-being.Author Maureen Greer embodies the spirit of a dedicated educator and nurse, passionately committed to promoting health and well-being throughout her life. Her strong background includes three undergraduate degrees in Education, Nursing, and Music, along with a Master's in Educational Psychology, making her uniquely equipped to inspire others on their health journeys. Her personal experiences and strong dedication to scripture shape her approach to holistic health, outlining the connection between spiritual and physical well-being.“The Nehemiah 52-Day Challenge: Rebuilding Your Wall of Health” by Maureen Greer transforms the path to holistic health, igniting spiritual growth with practical actions. Rocketing to a peak rank of #23 on Amazon 's Best Sellers list in the Health & Spirituality category, this book has resonated among readers of every generation. Unleash the transformative power of harmonizing body, mind, and beliefs with God's purpose. Browse through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book depositories worldwide to grab a copy today!About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

