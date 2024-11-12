Shimadzu Corporation Receives A Prestigious Design Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, a subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation, is pleased to announce the Trinias series with SCORE Opera has been honored with the prestigious design award: Red Design Award 2024 in the Brands & Communication Design, Interface & User Experience Design category!

This is the first time a Shimadzu product has received an award in this category, highlighting our commitment to excellence in innovation and design.

Trinias with Score Opera will be on display at RSNA 2024 (booth #1329 in the South Hall) McCormick Place in Chicago

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the world's largest design competitions organized by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Germany.

The Brands & Communication Design award, which Trinias won, honors products and services that demonstrate design excellence in a variety of categories, including branding, advertising, packaging design, UI (user interface), and UX (user experience).

The award reflects the focused effort by the R&D team on Lean Design in the Trinias with Score Opera. Lean Design was pursued to provide outstanding user experience and workflow.

Excellent interface and user experience design of Trinias include:



Bedside Control Modules : Simple operation and customizability to help you achieve your optimal workflow.

The touch panel control "SMART Touch":

Complex operations can be executed in a single step. Single-step operations reduce the number of actions required, allowing you to quickly grasp icons and learn easily, even for first-time use.

Trinias with Score Opera will be on display at RSNA 2024 (booth #1329 in the South Hall) McCormick Place in Chicago. Smart Voice, voice recognition for tableside operation will be demonstrated daily throughout the exhibition dates (December 1-4).

About Shimadzu Medical Systems USA

Shimadzu Corporation, founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan and the parent of Shimadzu Precision Instruments, Inc. doing business as Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic equipment including conventional, interventional, and digital X-Ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Long Beach, CA with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Direct Operations located in Dallas, TX, Kenmore, WA, Vacaville, CA, and the greater Chicago area. Visit SMS at:

or call (800) 228-1429.

