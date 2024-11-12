Cleartrust Announces Integration With VOTR To Transform Shareholder Communications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Creates New Standard for Shareholder Management Capabilities

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Setting a new standard in transfer agent services, ClearTrust, LLC ("ClearTrust") today announced its integration with VOTR's technology-enabled proxy and shareholder communications platform. This strategic integration marks an first and represents a significant advancement in how public companies manage and track their shareholder meetings and communications.

The VOTR revolutionizes how transfer agents and their public issuer clients manage the traditional proxy process, offering companies unprecedented insight through real-time analytics, automated search card distribution, and consolidated tabulation reporting via a unified digital dashboard. ClearTrust's implementation of this technology demonstrates its ongoing commitment to leading innovation in shareholder services.

"We're excited to be first-to-market with VOTR's transformative platform," said Kara Kennedy, President of ClearTrust. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver confidence through exceptional shareholder services. Our issuers will now have unprecedented real-time transparency into their proxy processes and immediate access to critical shareholder data - capabilities that previously required manual processes and extended waiting periods."

"ClearTrust's forward-thinking approach to transfer agency services makes them the ideal partner to launch our platform," said Josh Rosenbloom, CEO of VOTR. "Together, we're setting a new standard for how transfer agents and issuers manage shareholder communications. Our technology eliminates traditional inefficiencies and provides real-time insights that were previously unavailable in the industry."

Through VOTR's platform, ClearTrust and its public issuer clients will gain access to features including:



Real-time access to voting and mailing tracking

Automated search and proxy card distribution

Consolidated digital tabulation dashboard

Instant access to NOBO lists and shareholder analytics

Streamlined one-click payment processing for proxy services Comprehensive event management and analytics platform

About ClearTrust LLC

ClearTrust is a trusted transfer agent serving banks and public/private companies. Our vision is to be the clear and trusted solution for every shareholder services need. Our smart, friendly services include virtual meetings, paying agent activities, DRP administration, digital issuances, and shareholder support. Our relational approach and attention to detail ensure client peace of mind. We guarantee quality work without termination fees or long contracts.

ClearTrust is an award-winning, SOC-1 audited, woman-owned U.S. business.

About VOTR Inc.

VOTR is leading innovation in global proxy and shareholder communications through its comprehensive event management platform. The company's cutting-edge technology streamlines proxy processes, provides real-time analytics, and delivers unprecedented transparency to issuers and industry participants.

