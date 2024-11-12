Captivating New Supernatural Thriller, DEADLINE, Delves Into Mystery And The Macabre

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Meet William G. Hyland Jr.: The Mind Behind the MysteryMA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Award-nominated author William G. Hyland Jr. returns with a mesmerizing supernatural thriller that blurs the lines between reality and illusion. In DEADLINE , Hyland weaves a haunting tale of family secrets, deception, and an ultimate confrontation with the unknown. This spellbinding novel promises to grip thriller enthusiasts with its unforgettable characters, chilling setting, and heart-pounding suspense.In DEADLINE, the estranged daughter of a famous illusionist is forced to confront her darkest fears to solve the mystery of her mother's disappearance years ago. Driven to her father's gothic mansion, she must endure three harrowing nights, each uncovering secrets more disturbing than the last. Assisted by an intrepid reporter, she embarks on a quest that reveals her terrifying childhood memories and a supernatural presence that shakes her sense of reality. As truths unravel, readers are drawn into a suspenseful journey filled with deception, paranormal encounters, and unexpected twists, culminating in a shocking conclusion.“DEADLINE was suspenseful and otherworldly, and the action started on the first page,” praised Readers' Favorite in a 5-star review.“The suspense kept me on the edge of my seat, and the writing style was superb. I was holding my breath the entire time, and I could not turn the pages quickly enough.”Meet William G. Hyland Jr.: The Mind Behind the MysteryWilliam G. Hyland Jr. is no stranger to creating stories that captivate and intrigue. A former Top Secret security clearance holder, Hyland's background brings a unique authenticity and depth to his storytelling. With a B.A. from the University of Alabama and a J.D. from Samford University, Hyland's diverse experience includes roles within the U.S. Arms Control and Disarmament Agency, complemented by his membership in the Mystery Writers of America and the American Screenwriters Association. Hyland has honed his craft through acclaimed writing seminars, including courses led by bestselling authors Harlan Coben and Lee Child.While Hyland is already known for his critically praised historical biographies, DEADLINE offers readers a new glimpse into his versatility and skill in the thriller genre.“William Hyland's DEADLINE is a gripping dive into a world where magic, suspense, and the macabre all converge,” Readers' Favorite added, calling the book“an entertaining read that's rich with suspense and psychological depth.”A Novel for Fans of Female-Led Thrillers and Supernatural SuspenseDEADLINE is crafted especially for fans of supernatural suspense and thrillers with a strong female protagonist. Readers captivated by suspenseful mysteries, gothic settings, and paranormal intrigue will find themselves engrossed in this dark journey that unfolds over a few harrowing days. Through Hyland's skillful storytelling, DEADLINE unveils a fresh narrative marked by an emotionally resonant journey and nail-biting suspense.Availability and Media ContactWilliam G. Hyland Jr.'s DEADLINE is available now on Amazon. Readers eager for a high-stakes thriller with supernatural twists can purchase the book and find additional details on Amazon.For interviews, review copies, or more information, contact:William G. Hyland Jr.Phone: 727-642-5394Email: ...DEADLINE promises to be a remarkable addition to the supernatural thriller genre, offering an edge-of-your-seat experience with a richly atmospheric setting, unforgettable characters, and an ending that will linger long after the final page.

