Dubai Sports Retreat all set for grand opening today at the Museum of the Future

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) DUBAI: The grand stage is all set for the launch of the ambitious ‘Dubai Sports Retreat’ under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.



Organized by the Dubai Sports Council under the slogan ‘Dubai: The First Sports Destination’, the ‘Dubai Sports Retreat’ will be held at the Museum of the Future on Tuesday (November 12) with the distinguished attendance of decision-makers, specialists and globally-acclaimed sports stars.



The one-of-its kind and unique event is being held to shape the future of sports in Dubai specifically over the next ten years (2025-2033) by enhancing achievements and partnerships with international sports federations, global organizers and the private sector that will tackle optimal investment of resources in the sporting arena while attracting and developing talents for the future.



More than 100 top-level figures ranging from ministers and general managers in local sports-connected government departments, will be joined by chairmen of the board of directors of clubs and football companies in Dubai, chairmen and directors of private companies, sports academies, event organizers and sports stars with great achievements.



The participants have been divided and distributed according to their specializations and fields of work into six discussion tables, each of which is dedicated to one of the six themes of the day-long retreat, namely

• Community sports

• Sports infrastructure

• Hosting major sporting events

• Sports clubs

• Football

• Sporting talents.



The retreat will commence with a speech by His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, followed by two sessions of sharing of ideas, dialogue and discussion.



The first session will be addressed by His Excellency Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, His Excellency Hilal Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, Her Excellency Hessa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, His Excellency Ahmad Bin Byat, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Commercial Bank of Dubai, and His Excellency Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah, Owner of the Dubai Basketball Team.



The second session will be addressed by a number of continental and international sports stars in various sporting disciplines who live and work in Dubai, including the legendary MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov, the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, former France and Manchester United skipper Patrice Evra, Lebanese basketball superstar Fadi Al Khatib, former world number one doubles player Sania Mirza from India and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh.



The participants in the retreat sessions will also include ex-Arsenal and Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna of France and influential Iraqi footballer Nashat Akram, who donned colours for a number of major Arab clubs along with stints with Dutch club FC Twente and China’s Dalian Yingbo FC. Among Akram’s highest honours was lifting the 2007 AFC Asian Cup with the Iraqi national team.



Partnership and Cooperation



A day prior to the retreat, His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, noted: “The Dubai Sports Retreat is a fundamental pillar in our work for the next stage because we believe that everyone has a role in determining priorities and achievements during the next stage which will concentrate on achieving more growth and development for the sports sector. We are working to ensure that the sports sector is equally developed alongside with all other sectors in Dubai and the UAE. This process includes forming partnerships and cooperation with various government entities and the private sector, as well as organizers, international sports federations, sports stars, academies and investors.”



Photo caption: The Museum of the Future along Sheikh Zayed Road will play host to the ‘Dubai Sports Retreat’.





