Osaic's Annual Connected Conference Hosts Record Number Of Attendees

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Innovation:

Osaic revealed its new digital which is designed to create efficiencies and enable growth for its more than 11,000 Professionals

Insights: New research released with

Cerulli Associates underscores Osaic's strategy to add more financial planning capabilities

Impact:

Osaic Foundation announces donation to the American Cancer Society and hosts local students at the event, driving community impact

PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaic, ("Osaic"), one of the nation's largest wealth management platforms, celebrated another year of growth and progress towards its mission of empowering entrepreneurial advisors to build thriving businesses and fulfill their clients' dreams at its annual ConnectED conference in Orlando, Florida. During the three-day event, over 7,000 attendees gathered together in person and virtually to discover more ways to partner with purpose, grow their business and connect with their peers.

"Coming together allows us to reflect on the complex, unprecedented and exciting foundation we've built that will ultimately allow us to unlock the power of our partnership," said Greg Cornick, Executive Vice President, Advice and Wealth Management at Osaic. "The next chapter of Osaic's story will be defined by the renewed energy towards powering advisor growth and productivity, creating time and efficiency in advisors' businesses, and providing advisors with leading choice and flexibility. Everything we do is deeply rooted in ensuring advisors have the tools, resources and support they need to build thriving businesses and elevate their client relationships."

Key announcements from ConnectED2024 include:

Osaic's digital (r)evolution Sets the Stage for Creating Capacity and Growth

Aligned with its mission, Osaic revealed its updated digital platform at ConnectED, following a deliberate effort to create a single ecosystem that was developed in house. This approach allows for rapid and ongoing innovation, increased control, and continuous improvements. These updates, which aim to enable a seamless financial professional and client experience, innovation through integration with plug-and-play functionality, and enterprise data management, include:



OneHub: OneHub features custom quick apps for easy and efficient access to the tools used most, real-time reporting of data and metrics on accounts, assets, and more, and smart dashboards with insights to day-to-day business. OneHub replaces the Osaic's legacy VISION2020 platform and over 80% of Osaic financial professionals already select OneHub as their default portal or primary login, and spend more time in OneHub than any other Osaic app.

eQuipt:

The new integrated platform consolidates four legacy platforms for account opening, client management, and account supervision, that offers time-saving features for seamless integration with other Osaic technology, automatic checks, digital delivery of paperwork, and platform of choice.

Over 60% of Osaic financial professionals are using eQuipt as their primary account opening system, with the total number of new eQuipt accounts topping 55,000.

Transition Dashboard: Osaic has created a digital platform to support the process of new advisors joining the firm. At the center of this journey is Transition Dashboard, which provides daily updates on asset transfers and insights into where the advisor is at in the transition process, helping them track progress to goals. Additional developments to the

eQuipt Client Portal, Support Center, Annuity Submission Platform and other tools were also shared on the mainstage and in breakout sessions, as well as in Osaic's Tech Pavilion, which allowed attendees to interact with the platforms and seek guidance from experts from the home office.

"Research shows that firm technology is a key factor in an advisor's satisfaction with wealth management platforms. We knew it was critical to our advisors' business that we upgrade our digital platform to build a seamless, integrated, end-to-end experience that offers both navigation ease and flexibility as advisors' needs evolve," added Ed Obuchowski, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer from Osaic. "As owners and managers of our platform, we deliver continuous improvements, innovations and capabilities that allow advisors to spend more time building their practices and advising clients."

New Research with Cerulli Highlights the Business Case for Financial Planning



On the main stage, Dimple Shah, Executive Vice President for Corporate Strategy, unveiled new research from Osaic and Cerulli Associates titled Financial Planning: Fueling Client and Business Growth , which highlights how advisors who incorporate comprehensive wealth management and planning services see stickier client relationships, upmarket growth, and manage wealthier clients.

A panel discussion moderated by Shah highlighted the business development opportunity for advisors who do incorporate financial planning in their practices, as more than half of investors (53%) believe in the importance of a financial plan while only 22% of advisory are charging for planning services. During the session, advisors at Osaic shared their experiences and resources used to provide financial planning expertise from the firm's Financial Planning consulting team and National Planning Institute with in-house CFPs and credential experts.

The Osaic Foundation Continues Charitable Giving and Community Support



The Osaic Foundation closed out a month-long campaign at ConnectED in support of the American Cancer Society's annual "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer" campaign. Osaic's home office employees, financial professionals and their staff and strategic partners raised $75,000 and participated in more than 18 local events around the country.



Additionally, the Osaic Foundation hosted 20 students from Rollins College for an interactive wealth management career panel. This marks the sixth career panel for college students as part of a commitment to showcasing the many opportunities in the independent wealth management space and supports the growing need for additional NextGen advisors to enter the industry.

To learn more about ConnectED and Osaic's other branded events, visit , and save the date for ConnectED 2025, which will take place in San Antonio, Texas from September 14-17, 2025.

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting approximately 11,000 financial professionals. Osaic's mission is to empower entrepreneurial advisors to build thriving businesses and fulfill their clients' dreams. Visit to learn more.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc., Osaic Institutions, Inc., Osaic FA, Inc., and Osaic FS, Inc. broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Osaic Services, Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., and Osaic Advisory Services, LLC., registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc. are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

Media Inquiries

Prosek Partners for Osaic

[email protected]

646-818-9038

SOURCE Osaic

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED