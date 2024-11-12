Solar Simplified And Cipriani Energy Group Sign Exclusive 145 MW Subscription Management Agreement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Solar Simplified is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Cipriani Group to manage Cipriani's entire US-based upcoming 145 MW portfolio.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Solar Simplified, a leading national Community Solar aggregator, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Cipriani Energy Group, a prominent Italian American developer, to manage the subscription for Cipriani's entire US-based upcoming 145 MW Community Solar portfolio. This landmark deal expands Solar Simplified's footprint in three growing states - Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia, as well as existing markets such as New York and Illinois - and adds 145 MW to its growing portfolio of projects under management.

As part of the agreement, Solar Simplified will be the exclusive provider of subscription management services for Cipriani Energy Group's upcoming projects, which will include 50 MW in New York, 50 MW in Illinois, and 15 MW each in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. This partnership is a major milestone in the Community Solar industry, further establishing both companies as leaders in delivering clean, affordable energy to underserved communities.

“This deal is a pivotal moment for Solar Simplified,” said Aviv Shalgi, CEO of Solar Simplified.“By partnering with Cipriani Energy Group, we not only expand our presence in upcoming states that have had their programs created fairly recently, but we also reinforce our role as a leader in subscription acquisition and management. Adding 145 MW to our portfolio solidifies our commitment to helping developers, asset owners and IPPs maximize their projects while bringing real savings to residents and businesses across the country.”

Cipriani Energy Group, which is recognized for its extensive experience, reliability, and innovative, environmentally conscious approach to solar development, chose Solar Simplified for its comprehensive subscription management services, which include customer acquisition, billing, collections, and ongoing subscriber support. This partnership will ensure that Cipriani's projects reach full subscription, driving consistent revenue and providing clean energy access to thousands of households and businesses.

“We are thrilled to partner with Solar Simplified" said Lorenzo Cipriani, CEO of Cipriani Energy Group.“This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to drive sustainable energy solutions. Together, we can deliver tangible savings to communities while advancing the transition to cleaner energy. We look forward to leveraging our combined expertise to create innovative solutions and ensure long-term success for all stakeholders involved.”

This partnership will enable both companies to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy, delivering significant environmental and economic benefits to communities across New York, Illinois, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The exclusivity of the agreement underscores the growing demand for Solar Simplified's innovative subscription management model, which boosts project IRR by eliminating acquisition costs, providing free churn replacement, and offering a full collection guarantee. This partnership further establishes both companies as leaders in the Community Solar market.

About Solar Simplified:

Solar Simplified is a leading national Community Solar aggregator, revolutionizing the industry by removing customer-associated barriers and risks, allowing Solar Developers and IPPs to scale quickly and effectively. With a commitment to sustainability and equity, we aim to make clean energy accessible to all through community-focused engagement and consumer education. The ability to seamlessly match residents and businesses with local solar farms, and handle acquisition, management, billing and collection makes Solar Simplified the best choice for Community Solar aggregation.

About Cipriani Energy Group:

With over 20 years of experience in renewable energy across the United States, Italy, Eastern Europe, Central America, and South America, Cipriani Energy Group and Sol Real Group have collaboratively developed commercial solar projects totaling over 498 megawatts, both domestically and internationally.

Currently expanding its operations throughout the United States and actively contributing to global environmental solutions through the generation of clean, renewable energy, Cipriani Energy Group is dedicated to sustainability and the preservation of environmental resources, generating renewable energy through emissions-free solar power.

“We are now bringing our extensive international expertise in various aspects of renewable energy generation-encompassing development, construction, operation, and maintenance-to this region as part of our commitment to environmental stewardship," added Lorenzo Cipriani.

