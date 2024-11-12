Access Fixtures Announces The Launch Of The LEDO LED Bollard Light With Selectable Wattage And Selectable Kelvin

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The LEDO blends sleek design with high-performance lighting, adjustable brightness, selectable Kelvin (3K, 4K, 5K), and durable, weather-resistant construction.

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Access Fixtures, a leading provider of high-performance LED lighting solutions, introduces the LEDO LED bollard light , part of their LED Bollard Lights range, a sleek and contemporary outdoor bollard light designed to integrate into various landscapes and architectural settings seamlessly. LEDO's smooth lines, compact form, and sophisticated bronze finish elevate entrances, pathways, and walkways, enhancing visual appeal without overpowering the surroundings. With its low-profile, round silhouette, LEDO provides sustainable and energy-efficient illumination, enhancing outdoor spaces with elegance.

Selectable Wattage

LEDO is field-configurable, offering selectable wattages of 14w, 19w, and 24w. This flexibility allows for on-site customized lighting solutions tailored to the specific needs of various outdoor environments. Whether illuminating pathways, entrances, or walkways, LEDO's adjustable configurations ensure precise and effective illumination, making it an ideal choice for those seeking an efficient and adaptable outdoor bollard light.

Selectable Kelvin

LEDO allows precise customization of its color temperature to create the perfect ambiance for any setting. Users can select from Neutral White (3000K) for a warm and inviting effect, Cool White (4000K) for balanced clarity, or Bright White (5000K) for enhanced visibility. This flexibility ensures that LEDO adapts seamlessly to the unique demands of each environment, delivering both functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Durable Construction

LEDO is engineered for durability and performance, featuring a die-cast aluminum housing with a UV-resistant powder coating that withstands water, salt, corrosion, discoloration, and scratches, ensuring it retains its appearance and functionality even in harsh outdoor environments. Its anti-UV clear polycarbonate lens safeguards against yellowing and degradation from sunlight, while the 360° optics provide uniform light distribution for comprehensive area coverage. With an IP66 rating, LEDO is built to excel in wet locations and varying climates, and its L70 rating of 50,000 hours guarantees long-lasting performance with minimal maintenance.

"The LEDO LED Bollard Light represents our commitment to blending innovation with design elegance,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures.“It's a versatile solution that enhances the aesthetic of outdoor spaces and offers unmatched energy efficiency and durability. We aim to provide our customers with products that deliver style and performance, ensuring a superior lighting experience."

LEDO supports input voltages of 120-277V and 120-347V and features dimmable capabilities (0-10V) for energy-efficient control. It is designed to operate efficiently with an efficacy of 140 lm/W, delivering a lumen output of 1960 to 4200 lumens. LEDO operates effectively within a temperature range of -40°F to 113°F (-40°C to 45°C), ensuring consistent performance in a variety of climates. Meeting DLC Premium, UL, FCC, and RoHS standards, LEDO guarantees compliance with strict safety and environmental regulations, making it a reliable and eco-friendly choice for various outdoor applications. LEDO is backed by a 5-year exclusive limited warranty, ensuring long-term satisfaction.

About Access Fixtures



Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures a wide range of lighting fixtures designed to meet diverse needs across various applications. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at .

