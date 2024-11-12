Amir Issues Order Appointing Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Affairs
Doha, Qatar: His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Amiri Order No. (5) of 2024 appointing His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed as Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
The Amiri Order is effective starting from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.
