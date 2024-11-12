عربي


Amir Issues Order Appointing Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Affairs

11/12/2024 5:23:27 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Doha, Qatar: His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Amiri Order No. (5) of 2024 appointing His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed as Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Amiri Order is effective starting from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.

