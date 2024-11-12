State News Agency: N. Korea Ratifies Defense Pact With Russia
11/12/2024 5:11:05 AM
TOKYO, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- North Korea has ratified a defense treaty with Russia, the North's official Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday, amid concern over the North's involvement in the Russian aggression against Ukraine.
The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership treaty between the two countries was ratified as a decree of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the KCNA reported, adding that Kim signed the decree on Monday.
The move comes as the North has recently sent its troops to Russia in support of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. "The treaty will take effect from the day when both sides exchanged the ratification instruments," the agency said.
Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the defense cooperation pact in June after their summit in Pyongyang, which includes a provision for mutual military assistance if either country comes under attack. Russia already ratified the treaty on Saturday, according to Russia's news agency TASS. (end)
