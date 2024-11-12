Dental Insurance Market Size, Growth & Share Forecast-2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

The insurance is a specialized segment of the broader insurance industry, focused on providing coverage for a variety of dental services. This can include preventive services, such as routine check-ups and cleanings, as well as necessary treatments like fillings, extractions, root canals, and orthodontics.

Typically, dental insurance plans operate on a fee-for-service basis, meaning that the insurance company pays a portion of the dental expenses. At the same time, the insured individual is responsible for a co-payment or deductible. Policies may vary in coverage, network of dental providers, and out-of-pocket costs, influencing the choice of plan based on individual dental health needs and financial considerations.

Rising cases of oral diseases drive the global market

The growing incidence of oral diseases, including cavities, gum disease, and oral cancers, significantly drives the expansion of the dental insurance market.

For instance, according to the World Cancer Research Fund International 2022, mouth and oral cancer is the 16th most common cancer worldwide, with 389,846 new cases reported. The disease ranks as the 12th most common cancer among men and the 18th among women.

As these conditions become more widespread, the demand for advanced dental care and preventive services rises, leading to a greater need for insurance coverage to offset the high costs of treatments.

Advancements in dental procedures and technologies create tremendous opportunities

The rise of innovative dental technologies, such as laser dentistry, 3D printing for tooth implants, and minimally invasive procedures, presents a significant growth opportunity in the global dental market. These advanced treatments not only reduce patient discomfort but also improve treatment outcomes, leading more individuals to choose these services. This shift offers insurers a chance to develop comprehensive coverage plans that include these modern procedures.

For example, companies like Cigna and Delta Dental have already started expanding their policies to cover laser dentistry and 3D-printed implants, catering to consumers seeking state-of-the-art dental care.

By embracing these innovations, insurers can attract a broader client base, particularly those willing to invest in advanced dental treatments. This positions insurers as forward-thinking leaders in the evolving dental market, helping them stand out as they meet the growing demand for cutting-edge oral care solutions.

North America holds the largest share of the global dental insurance market, driven by high awareness of oral health, a wide range of coverage options, and a robust healthcare infrastructure. The U.S. leads the region, with a significant portion of its population having access to dental insurance, particularly through employer-sponsored plans and government programs like Medicaid and Medicare. This widespread access, combined with growing awareness of the importance of oral health, is a key factor supporting the market's growth.

Moreover, dental expenditures in the U.S. have seen a significant increase, further fueling the demand for dental insurance.

For example, according to

Health Affairs, dental care spending in the U.S. is projected to rise from USD 142.4 billion in 2020 to over USD 203.0 billion by 2027. This surge in spending highlights the growing need for comprehensive dental coverage, which drives the expansion of the dental insurance market in North America.



The global dental insurance market size was valued at USD 234.13 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 253.67 billion in 2025 to USD 432.92 billion by 2033 , exhibiting a CAGR of 10.42% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on coverage, the market is divided into dental preferred provider organizations (DPPO), dental health maintenance organizations (DHMO), dental indemnity plans (DIP), dental exclusive provider organizations (DEPO), and others. The dental preferred provider organizations (DPPO) segment owns the highest market share.

Based on type, the global market is segmented into major, basic, and preventive.

The preventive segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on demographics, the global market is segmented into senior citizens, adults, and minors.

The senior citizens segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

By end-user, the global dental insurance market is divided into individuals and corporates corporate segment is a major driver in the global market. North America is the most significant global dental insurance market shareholder.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global market are Aetna Inc., Aflac Inc., Allianz SE, Ameritas Life Insurance Corp., Axa S.A., MetLife Inc., United Concordia, United HealthCare, Centene, Ping An Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Health Care, Delta Dental, HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd. (Apollo Munich), Humana, Niva Bupa, and others.

Recent Developments

In July 2024, The Maharashtra government is set to include dental treatments in its state health scheme, aiming to provide better access to tooth-related care for citizens. This move is part of an effort to expand healthcare coverage and improve overall public health by addressing the increasing demand for affordable tooth-related services.

Segmentation

By CoverageDental Preferred Provider Organizations (DPPO)Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO)Dental Indemnity Plans (DIP)Dental exclusive provider organizations (DEPO)OthersBy TypeMajorBasicPreventiveBy DemographicSenior CitizensAdultsMinorsBy End-UserIndividualsCorporates