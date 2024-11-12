Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Tuesday, November 12, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.
Key fixtures include UEFA Women's Champions League matches featuring top clubs like Barcelona, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Manchester City. There are also important games in Brazil's Série B.
UEFA Women's Champions League
2:45 PM - Barcelona vs St. Pölten
Channels: MAX, DAZN and Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball
2:45 PM - Juventus vs Arsenal, Channels: DAZN
5:00 PM - Bayern Munich vs Vålerenga, Channels: DAZN
5:00 PM - Manchester City vs Hammarby, Channels: DAZN
Brasileirão Série B
7:00 PM - América-MG vs Ituano
Channels: Sportv and Premiere
9:00 PM - Guarani vs Amazonas, Channels: TV Brasil, Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
9:30 PM - Botafogo-SP vs Ceará, Channels: Sportv and Premiere
Other Matches
3:00 PM - São Gonçalo vs Artsul - Carioca 2nd Division
Channels: Youtube/@cariocao
9:30 PM - Marcílio Dias vs Concórdia - Copa Santa Catarina (Final 1st leg), Channels: SBT (SC) and Youtube/@MBTVLives
