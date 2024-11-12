عربي


Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live


11/12/2024 5:00:24 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Tuesday, November 12, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.

Key fixtures include UEFA Women's Champions League matches featuring top clubs like Barcelona, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Manchester City. There are also important games in Brazil's Série B.
UEFA Women's Champions League


  • 2:45 PM - Barcelona vs St. Pölten
    Channels: MAX, DAZN and Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball
  • 2:45 PM - Juventus vs Arsenal, Channels: DAZN
  • 5:00 PM - Bayern Munich vs Vålerenga, Channels: DAZN
  • 5:00 PM - Manchester City vs Hammarby, Channels: DAZN


Brasileirão Série B

  • 7:00 PM - América-MG vs Ituano
    Channels: Sportv and Premiere
  • 9:00 PM - Guarani vs Amazonas, Channels: TV Brasil, Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 9:30 PM - Botafogo-SP vs Ceará, Channels: Sportv and Premiere

Other Matches

  • 3:00 PM - São Gonçalo vs Artsul - Carioca 2nd Division
    Channels: Youtube/@cariocao
  • 9:30 PM - Marcílio Dias vs Concórdia - Copa Santa Catarina (Final 1st leg), Channels: SBT (SC) and Youtube/@MBTVLives

Where to watch the top games live:

  • Barcelona vs St. Pölten will be broadcast live on MAX, DAZN and Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball at 2:45 PM.
  • The Juventus vs Arsenal match will be shown live on DAZN at 2:45 PM.
  • Bayern Munich vs Vålerenga can be watched live on DAZN at 5:00 PM.
  • Manchester City vs Hammarby will be broadcast live on DAZN at 5:00 PM.
  • América-MG vs Ituano will be shown live on Sportv and Premiere at 7:00 PM.

The Rio Times

