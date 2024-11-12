Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for this Tuesday, November 12, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.



Key fixtures include Women's matches featuring top clubs like Barcelona, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Manchester City. There are also important games in Brazil's Série B.

UEFA Women's Champions League







2:45 PM - vs St. Pölten

Channels: MAX, DAZN and Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball



2:45 PM - Juventus vs Arsenal, Channels: DAZN



5:00 PM - Bayern Munich vs Vålerenga, Channels: DAZN

5:00 PM - Manchester City vs Hammarby, Channels: DAZN







7:00 PM - América-MG vs Ituano

Channels: Sportv and Premiere



9:00 PM - Guarani vs Amazonas, Channels: TV Brasil, Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

9:30 PM - Botafogo-SP vs Ceará, Channels: Sportv and Premiere







3:00 PM - São Gonçalo vs Artsul - Carioca 2nd Division

Channels: Youtube/@cariocao

9:30 PM - Marcílio Dias vs Concórdia - Copa Santa Catarina (Final 1st leg), Channels: SBT (SC) and Youtube/@MBTVLives







