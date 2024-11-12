13Th Edition Of 'Kashta' Exhibition Winds Up In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The 13th edition of the“Kashta” exhibition, specialising in supplies for land and sea trips and camping equipment, has concluded.

Organised by Al Daayen and Simaisma Youth Centre under the auspices of the of Sports and Youth, the event brought together over 55 firms and institutions specialising in this field, along with several productive families.

The exhibition, which wrapped up on Sunday, aimed to intertwine heritage with modern reality, as well as and traditions. It also sought to encourage young people to invest in local industries that are essential for camping seasons.

The exhibition pavilion showcased a wide range of exhibits, featuring supplies for land and sea trips, camping, and fishing, most of which were locally made. It also included a section dedicated to tents, perfumes, incense, carpets, and camping equipment.

More tellingly, this year's event was exceptionally successful in supporting Qatari young entrepreneurs, featuring a wide array of diverse activities that attracted the public.

It also included recreational programs for children and youth, which seamlessly connected heritage with modern reality and traditions.