Spanish PM Unveils New Flood Relief Package For Valencia

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid, Nov 12 (IANS) Spanish Prime Pedro Sanchez announced a second aid package for those affected by the devastating flash floods that struck the Valencia region on October 29.

In a press from his official residence at the Palacio de la Moncloa on Monday, Sanchez detailed the new package, which includes 110 measures totalling 3,765 million euros ($4,001 million).

This follows the 10.6 billion euros in aid he announced last week to address the extensive damage caused by the floods, which, according to the website, have claimed 222 lives and severely impacted infrastructure and businesses in Valencia, Castilla-La Mancha, and Andalusia, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The Government of Spain, like the entire Spanish society, stands with the people of Valencia for as long as necessary," Sanchez said, adding that the measures would take effect almost immediately.

A central focus of the new aid package is to assist homeowners, including renters, by offering financial support to replace household items, with the government covering 50 per cent of replacement costs upfront to reduce waiting times during claim processing.

The package also includes provisions to protect the income of around 400,000 workers, support 30,000 companies in resuming their operations, and aid approximately 100,000 households in meeting essential needs. To streamline assistance, the government plans to expand infrastructure to expedite claims processing.

Additionally, on Monday, Spain's Transport Minister Oscar Puente announced that high-speed train service between Valencia and Madrid will resume on Thursday, November 14. Meanwhile, children in 22 municipalities were able to return to schools that had been closed due to the flooding. (1 euro = $1.07)