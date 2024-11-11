UPDATED: BIO-TECHNE ANNOUNCES IVDR CERTIFIED HEMATOLOGY CONTROLS AND CALIBRATORS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
R&D Systems Hematology Controls and Calibrators has completed the Class B Certification under the new European Union In Vitro
Diagnostic Regulation
This press release updates the IVDR Classification to Class B from the prior Class C.
MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) has recently achieved In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) certification for its R&D Systems Hematology Controls and Calibrators. This certification confirms that the products comply with the regulations and guidelines set forth by the European Union for in-vitro diagnostic devices.
This IVDR certification demonstrates the product's exceptional quality standards, ensuring high levels of accuracy, precision, and reliability. It marks an important milestone in Bio-Techne's commitment to meeting the needs of healthcare professionals.
Hematology Controls and Calibrators are essential components in the laboratory setting that support accuracy in patient testing. With the IVDR certification, customers can be assured that Bio-Techne's R&D Systems Hematology Controls and Calibrators meet the rigorous standards required in hematology.
"At Bio-Techne, we take pride in designing and manufacturing products that enable researchers and healthcare professionals to improve patients' lives. We are thrilled to be able to offer IVDR certified Hematology Controls and Calibrators to our customers, ensuring they receive the highest quality products," said Dr. Matt McManus, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics & Spatial Biology Segment.
About
Bio-Techne Corporation
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) is a global life sciences company providing innovative
tools
and
bioactive
reagents for
the
research and
clinical
diagnostic
communities. Bio-Techne, in partnership with Wilson Wolf, is creating products such as media and cytokines that are specifically tailored to G-Rex® Bioreactors, including right-sized reagent quantities in containers that are tailored to high throughput closed-system manufacturing.
For
more
information
on
Bio-Techne
and
its
brands, please
visit
techne or follow the Company on social media
at:
Facebook ,
LinkedIn ,
Twitter
or
YouTube .
