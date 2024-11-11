UPDATED: BIO-TECHNE ANNOUNCES IVDR CERTIFIED HEMATOLOGY CONTROLS AND CALIBRATORS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

R&D Systems Hematology Controls and Calibrators has completed the Class B Certification under the new European Union In Vitro

Diagnostic Regulation

This press release updates the IVDR Classification to Class B from the prior Class C.



MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) has recently achieved In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) certification for its Systems Hematology Controls and Calibrators. This certification confirms that the products comply with the regulations and guidelines set forth by the European Union for in-vitro diagnostic devices.

This IVDR certification demonstrates the product's exceptional quality standards, ensuring high levels of accuracy, precision, and reliability. It marks an important milestone in Bio-Techne's commitment to meeting the needs of healthcare professionals.

Hematology Controls and Calibrators are essential components in the laboratory setting that support accuracy in patient testing. With the IVDR certification, customers can be assured that Bio-Techne's R&D Systems Hematology Controls and Calibrators meet the rigorous standards required in hematology.

"At Bio-Techne, we take pride in designing and manufacturing products that enable researchers and healthcare professionals to improve patients' lives. We are thrilled to be able to offer IVDR certified Hematology Controls and Calibrators to our customers, ensuring they receive the highest quality products," said Dr. Matt McManus, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics & Spatial Biology Segment.

About

Bio-Techne Corporation

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) is a global life sciences company providing innovative

tools

and

bioactive

reagents for

the

research and

clinical

diagnostic

communities. Bio-Techne, in partnership with Wilson Wolf, is creating products such as media and cytokines that are specifically tailored to G-Rex® Bioreactors, including right-sized reagent quantities in containers that are tailored to high throughput closed-system manufacturing.

For

more

information

on

Bio-Techne

and

its

brands, please

visit

techne or follow the Company on social media

at:

Facebook ,

LinkedIn ,

Twitter

or

YouTube .

Contact:

David Clair,

Vice

President,

Investor

Relations

& Corporate

Development

[email protected]

612-656-4416

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED