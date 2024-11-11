Thousands Seek Serbian PM' Resignation Over Railway Station Deaths

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Belgrade: Several thousand people demonstrated on Monday evening in Belgrade to call for the resignation of Serbian Prime Milos Vucevic following a fatal train station roof collapse.

The protest in the Serbian capital came 10 days after the accident killed 14 in the northern city of Novi Sad's train station, which had just completed a years-long renovation months earlier.

With minors among the dead, the accident sparked uproar across Serbia. Many accuse the class of nepotism and corruption, as well as lax oversight on construction and development projects.

Braving the cold and pouring rain to heed the opposition's call to join Monday's rally, protesters chanted for those responsible to be locked up, AFP journalists saw.

"They weren't victims of an accident, it wasn't an accident. They were killed. They were killed by corruption, by criminality," lawyer Jovan Rajic told the crowd from a podium.

Pavle Cicvanovic of the student "Borba" (meaning "Combat") group said that those "whose hands are stained with blood, who commit crimes and have no shame are in power".

Construction Minister Goran Vesic resigned on Friday, but the protests have continued nonetheless.

Around 20,000 people gathered in Novi Sad on Friday for a demonstration that was marred by incidents.

Fourteen people accused of attacking the town hall, smashing windows and throwing incendiary objects were arrested.

Calling for their release, student activist Cicvanovic said: "Those who demanded accountability ended up in prison... while those responsible for killing people are walking among us."

Speaking to a government-friendly television station in the evening, Prime Minister Vucevic accused the opposition of "abusing the tragedy" and of wishing "to take power without elections".

He also announced further resignations in the name of accountability "in the coming days".

"What has happened is horrible and we cannot just ignore it. It is obvious that there have been failings," said Vucevic.