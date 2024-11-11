Kombucha Market To Grow By USD 8.36 Billion (2024-2028), Driven By Health Benefits, AI-Powered Report Explores Market Evolution - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The global kombucha market

size is estimated to grow by USD 8.36 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

27.48% during the forecast period. benefits of kombucha

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

packaging innovations and increasing marketing initiatives.

However,

availability of counterfeit kombucha drinks poses a challenge. Key market players include Asheville Kombucha Mamas LLC, Brew Dr. Kombucha, GTs Living Foods, Health Ade LLC, Holy Kombucha Inc., Humm Kombucha LLC, K95 Foods Pvt Ltd., Kosmic Kombucha, LIVE Soda LLC, Margaret River Kombucha Co. Pty Ltd., NessAlla Kombucha, PepsiCo Inc., Rauch Fruchtsafte GmbH and Co OG, Remedy Drinks Pty Ltd, Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha, Slades Beverages, SOMA Kombucha, Suja Life LLC, The Coca Cola Co., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc..







Global kombucha market 2024-2028

Kombucha Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.48% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 8361.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled Asheville Kombucha Mamas LLC, Brew Dr. Kombucha, GTs Living Foods, Health Ade LLC, Holy Kombucha Inc., Humm Kombucha LLC, K95 Foods Pvt Ltd., Kosmic Kombucha, LIVE Soda LLC, Margaret River Kombucha Co. Pty Ltd., NessAlla Kombucha, PepsiCo Inc., Rauch Fruchtsafte GmbH and Co OG, Remedy Drinks Pty Ltd, Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha, Slades Beverages, SOMA Kombucha, Suja Life LLC, The Coca Cola Co., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Market Driver

The Kombucha market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in health and wellness and the popularity of functional beverages. Global expansion is a key focus with accessibility becoming a priority through convenience stores and online retailers. DIY kombucha culture continues to thrive, with cookbooks, cookware, and baking supplies driving sales. Packaging evolution includes glass bottles, aluminum cans, and PET bottles. Celebrity endorsements and health influencers have boosted mainstream appeal, leading to product innovation and technology advancements such as spray-drying and powder form. Major players like CVC Capital Partners and Harris Tea Company are investing in kombucha tea production, utilizing bacteria, yeast, sugar, and fermentation processes to create probiotic drinks with nutritional benefits for digestion, gut health, blood pressure management, and heart health. The craft beverage movement continues to drive revenue growth for ready-to-drink beverage suppliers. Consumer interest in authentic flavors, such as hibiscus lime, lavender, blueberry, guava, and Kombrewcha, is fueling innovation. Regulatory organizations are closely monitoring the fermentation process and secondary fermentation, while flavorings and various analyses are covered under PESTLE analysis. Alcohol content and gut flora health advantages are also gaining attention.



The kombucha market has witnessed significant growth, driven in part by innovative packaging solutions and increased marketing initiatives. Companies like Health-ade and Reed's differentiate their products through unique bottle designs and protective packaging, such as amber glass. These packaging innovations broaden brand appeal among retailers and consumers. Additionally, integrated marketing communication strategies using various media platforms have helped boost the popularity of kombucha offerings.



Market Challenges



The Kombucha market is thriving in the health and wellness sector, with functional beverages like kombucha gaining mainstream appeal. Global expansion is a key challenge as this niche market requires accessibility and convenience for consumers. DIY kombucha culture persists, but the rise of local and artisanal brands and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages is driving innovation. Packaging evolution, from kitchen cabinet essentials like cookware and cookbooks to cans and bottles, plays a significant role. CVC Capital Partners and Harris Tea Company have entered the scene, investing in kombucha tea production using bacteria, yeast, sugar, and fermentation. Nutritional benefits, including digestion, gut health, blood pressure management, and immunity, fuel consumer interest. Regulatory organizations oversee secondary fermentation, flavorings, and various analyses, such as PESTLE. With celebrity endorsements and the craft beverage movement, kombucha's popularity continues to grow. Flavors like hibiscus lime, lavender, blueberry, guava, Kombrewcha, mango pineapple, and blood orange cater to diverse palates. RTD supplier revenue and nutritional values are on the rise, with Ekaterra focusing on alcohol content and fermentation process. Probiotic drinks, gut flora, and health advantages further boost consumer interest. The global kombucha market faces challenges from the prevalence of counterfeit products, which can negatively impact market growth and create market fragmentation. These imitation kombucha products, sold primarily through e-commerce channels, undermine the reputation and sales of authentic kombucha vendors. Consumers cannot distinguish between genuine and counterfeit products, leading to a competitive disadvantage for legitimate vendors. The presence of these subpar kombucha products damages brand credibility and market trust. Efforts to combat this issue are essential to ensure the long-term success of the kombucha market.

Segment Overview

This kombucha market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Organic 1.2 Non-organic



2.1 Offline 2.2 Online



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Organic- The organic kombucha market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer preference for healthier and safer beverage options. According to the USDA, for a kombucha product to carry the organic label, it must contain at least 95% organic ingredients. These ingredients should come from farms that do not use synthetic fertilizers or pesticides, and should not include genetically engineered foods. Consumers perceive organic kombucha as a better choice for gut health due to the absence of synthetic additives. High-quality organic teas and fruits used in organic kombucha production enhance its flavor profile, attracting consumers seeking authentic and premium taste experiences. As awareness of the health and environmental benefits of organic products continues to spread, more kombucha brands are expected to offer organic options, making them more accessible to consumers and driving the growth of the global organic kombucha market.

Research Analysis

Kombucha, a fermented tea beverage, has gained significant popularity in the health and wellness scene as a functional beverage. Its global expansion is driven by increasing consumer interest in probiotic drinks and the desire for natural, gut-friendly options. Once a niche product, kombucha's mainstream appeal is growing, making it more accessible to a wider audience. The drink's production involves the symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY) fermenting sweetened tea, producing lactic acid bacteria and probiotics. The result is a refreshing, slightly effervescent beverage with unique flavors like hibiscus lime, lavender, blueberry, and guava. Packaging evolution has played a crucial role in making kombucha more accessible, with various bottle sizes and formats catering to diverse consumer preferences. The drink's health advantages, including improved digestion and gut health, have further fueled its popularity. Kombucha's production process involves sugar, bacteria, yeast, and fermentation. The drink's probiotic properties contribute to a healthy gut microbiome by introducing beneficial bacteria and yeasts, supporting gut flora balance. As the kombucha market continues to grow, local and artisanal producers are thriving alongside larger companies. The drink's DIY culture also remains strong, allowing consumers to brew their own at home. Regardless of production scale, the focus on natural, probiotic-rich beverages remains a key driver of the kombucha market's success.

Market Research Overview

The Kombucha market is thriving in the health and wellness sector, with functional beverages becoming increasingly popular. This market is experiencing global expansion, making it more accessible to consumers worldwide. Kombucha's mainstream appeal is driven by its authentic flavors and nutritional benefits. DIY kombucha culture is also on the rise, with cookbooks, cookware, and baking supplies becoming essential tools for home brewers. Packaging evolution is another significant trend, with glass bottles, aluminum cans, and PET bottles being common choices. Online retailers, health stores, and convenience stores are major distribution channels. The market's popularity is further fueled by celebrity endorsements and the craft beverage movement. Product innovation is a key driver, with companies exploring spray-drying and powder form for convenience. CVC Capital Partners and Harris Tea Company are among the investors in this space. Kombucha is made from tea, bacteria, yeast, sugar, and fermented using a Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast (SCOBY). Lactic acid bacteria and probiotics are essential components, offering benefits for digestion, gut health, blood pressure management, heart health, and immunity. Flavorings like hibiscus lime, lavender, blueberry, guava, Kombrewcha, mango pineapple, and blood orange cater to diverse palates. Regulatory organizations monitor the fermentation process, ensuring safety and quality. Secondary fermentation and flavorings are essential aspects of the production process. The market's revenue is driven by ready-to-drink beverages, with nutritional values and Ekaterra being key considerations. Alcohol content and fermentation process are also essential aspects of this probiotic drink, which offers numerous health advantages and consumer interest.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Organic

Non-organic

Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

