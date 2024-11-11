Israeli Occupation Army Intensifies Attacks On Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Israeli has bombed a house in the Jabalia al-Balad area in the northern Gaza Strip, killing over 36 Palestinians, including 15 children, injuring dozens, and leaving others missing under the rubble.





The occupation army has been conducting a military operation on the northern Gaza Strip for 37 days, during which it has imposed a tight siege on the population, resulting in a severe shortage of food, water, medicine, and fuel.





According to a statement by the Palestinian Civil Defense, an Israeli bombing of a house belonging to the“Al-Khour” family in the vicinity of the Maghribi intersection in the Sabra neighbourhood in the south of the city resulted in the deaths of five Palestinians and the injuries of others in Gaza City, in the northern Gaza Strip.





The statement explained that“the search for missing persons is still ongoing.” Israeli vehicles also opened fire in the vicinity of the Al-Musalaba area on Street 8, south of the Al-Zeitoun neighbourhood, southeast of Gaza City while warplanes launched a raid on the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood, southwest of the city. Israeli gunboats also fired towards the coast of Gaza City and several shells towards the coast of the Al-Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.





In its latest statistics, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said that the Israeli occupation committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, noting that 44 dead and 81 injured people arrived at hospitals, while several victims remained under the rubble and on the roads, as ambulance and civil defence teams were unable to reach them.

The Ministry of Health added, in its daily report, that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 43,552 dead and 102,765 injured.





In Lebanon, the Israeli occupation air force launched raids on towns in southern Lebanon as the large-scale aggression entered its 47th day, amid an escalation in violent bombing operations, especially in Baalbek and Tyre. In contrast, Hezbollah continues to confront the ground incursion and missile shelling of cities and settlements in the occupying state.





According to the latest statistics released by the Lebanese Ministry of Health, there were 3,136 deaths, 13,979 injuries, and 45,000 destroyed housing units.





In a related context, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged, for the first time, Israel's responsibility for the bombing of the pagers carried by Hezbollah members, which took place last September, and for the assassination of the party's Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, in a raid on the southern suburbs of Beirut.





Israeli media, including TV Channel 12, reported that Netanyahu stated during the cabinet session that“senior officials in the security establishment and the responsible political level carried out the bombing of the pagers and the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah despite their opposition.”