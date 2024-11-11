Virtuleap Launches Cogniclear VR For Early Cognitive Screening

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cogniclear VR is an innovative new virtual reality-based cognitive assessment tool developed to redefine how cognitive impairments are detected and monitored.

- Albert "Skip" Rizzo, PhDLISBON, PORTUGAL, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cogniclear VR, an innovative new virtual reality-based cognitive assessment tool developed by Virtuleap, is set to redefine how cognitive impairments are detected and monitored. Unlike traditional pen-and-paper tests, Cogniclear VR immerses users in realistic virtual environments to deliver more precise, objective evaluations of cognitive function.Current screening methods like the MMSE or MoCA, though reliable, often miss the earliest signs of cognitive decline. Cogniclear VR fills this gap by offering an advanced, ecologically valid approach that reflects real-world tasks, enabling earlier and more accurate detection of cognitive impairments. This cutting-edge system equips healthcare providers with detailed reports that eliminate subjective interpretation, ensuring clearer insights into a patient's cognitive health. Cogniclear VR features 14 exercises across eight cognitive domains, including memory, attention, problem-solving, and motor control, all designed to simulate daily challenges. The result is a more relevant and impactful assessment of cognitive abilities."Cogniclear VR was incubated as part of Roche's 'Building Together Tomorrow' dementia program, which Virtuleap joined in spring 2022. Since then, it has undergone two years of rigorous development, in close collaboration with our hospital partners, to reach this pivotal launch," said Amir Bozorgzadeh, CEO at Virtuleap. "Cogniclear VR is positioned to be a key tool in early cognitive diagnosis and ongoing care, helping individuals maintain independence and quality of life."Designed for accessibility, Cogniclear VR ensures that users of all technological backgrounds can engage easily with the platform, thanks to its intuitive onboarding process. As a VR-based tool, Cogniclear VR creates an ecologically valid, multisensory environment that immerses users in realistic scenarios, engaging the full body and capturing observational data that traditional assessments miss. Whether used in clinics or remotely, this advanced screening approach empowers clinicians to monitor cognitive changes over time, enabling earlier, more informed intervention when needed."When I began developing clinical VR applications in the mid-90s, the first area where I recognized its immense potential was in neurocognitive assessment and rehabilitation. Since then, research, science, and development in this field have steadily progressed, addressing the needs of individuals with central nervous system damage or dysfunction. Nearly 30 years later, Virtuleap embodies what makes sense in this area." said Albert "Skip" Rizzo, PhD, Director of Medical Virtual Reality at USC's Institute for Creative Technologies.He continued: "They have developed high-fidelity VR simulations for cognitive testing and training that are scientifically informed, reasonably priced, and engaging for users. The days of relying solely on neuropsychological tools that have seen little advancement since the mid-20th century are over. Virtuleap offers cognitive training and evaluation activities that immerse users in rehabilitative exercises, driving cognitive activation while a backend system quantifies performance and adjusts challenge levels. These tools hold great potential for making a positive impact in people's lives!"Cogniclear VR also complements Enhance VR, Virtuleap's cognitive training library, which includes 15 gamified exercises based on validated neuropsychological tools. These exercises target seven key cognitive abilities and have been proven effective in various studies, including pilot research on young adults with ADHD and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Together, Cogniclear VR and Enhance VR offer a comprehensive approach to cognitive health, from assessment to continuous training.About VirtuleapVirtuleap blends neuroscience with virtual reality to enhance attention levels and address cognitive challenges, including illnesses, disorders, and learning difficulties. The company's portfolio includes two key products: Enhance VR, a brain-training app featuring short, gamified cognitive workouts across seven categories-attention, motor control, problem-solving, memory, cognitive flexibility, information processing, and spatial orientation; and Cogniclear VR, an immersive cognitive screening tool that uses engaging, gamified scenarios to assess a broad spectrum of cognitive abilities and gather extensive cognitive and behavioral insights. Learn more at virtuleap

