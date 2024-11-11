Thanksgiving Weekend Sees Surges In Traffic Infractions More Than 150,000 Speeding Violations Occurred Last Year

Verra Mobility proprietary data shows the Wednesday before Thanksgiving sees more than 50,000 red-light violations

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM ), a leading provider of smart mobility solutions, announced today new proprietary data from its U.S. traffic safety systems, showing that for the past five years (2019-2023), the Wednesday before Thanksgiving recorded the highest number of red-light violations over the holiday weekend, while Thanksgiving Day experienced the most speeding violations for the past two years (2022 and 2023).

Over the holiday weekend, drivers are more likely to be issued speeding citations during the late morning on Thanksgiving Day, Verra Mobility data shows

Verra Mobility analyzed traffic patterns across hundreds of communities in 21 states such as California, Florida and New York.



Red-light running data





More than 57,000 red-light violations were recorded during the 2023 Thanksgiving weekend (Wednesday through Sunday).



Red light running violations, per site, have continued to increase year after year since 2020.

Most red-light violations occurred between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday.



Speeding data



In 2023, the holiday weekend racked up more than 150,000 speeding violations.



Thanksgiving Day averages the most speeding violations of the weekend.



Most violations occur between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The average number of speeding violations, per site, has shown a slow downward trend since 2021.



AAA estimates around 49.1 million Americans will drive to their Thanksgiving destinations this year. Meanwhile, the National Safety Council (NSC) projects that 507 lives could be lost on U.S. roads during the holiday period. Car travel continues to have the highest fatality rate among major forms of motorized transportation, based on fatalities per passenger mile.



"The holidays bring an extra layer of distraction, which can contribute to more dangerous driving.

This seems to spike around the Thanksgiving weekend, so drivers need to be more alert when behind the wheel," said Jon Baldwin, executive vice president of Government Solutions, Verra Mobility. "With speeding contributing to one-third of all traffic deaths, it's critical that everyone stays focused on following the rules of the road to avoid becoming a statistic. We want everyone to arrive safely to and from their destinations this Thanksgiving holiday."



Verra Mobility shared this data to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted and reckless driving, encouraging all drivers to prioritize safety. The company's safety solutions aim to change dangerous driving behaviors and hold motorists accountable. Verra Mobility's red-light safety camera solutions use advanced technology to detect and capture traffic violations, helping to reduce dangerous driving behaviors and improve road safety. The company's speed safety camera programs utilize advanced technology to detect speeding vehicles and capture photographic and video evidence.



