Israeli Occupation's Raid Kills Three People In S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 11 (KUNA) - At least three people were killed in an Israeli raid on the town of Srifa, south of Lebanon, said the Lebanese National News Agency Monday.

The Agency noted that the occupation forces worked to "rig and blow up" a number of houses located on the outskirts of the town of Aita Al-Shaab, adjacent to the border with occupied Palestine.

Since September 23, Lebanon has been witnessing violent air raids launched by the Israeli occupation forces on various regions, causing great human and material losses and displacing hundreds of thousands of residents. (end)

