The Brazilian Pavilion at the World's Largest Natural Stone Fair Generates US$ 359.27 Million

(MENAFN- Centrorochas) The Brazilian natural stone sector was represented at Marmomac 2024, the world's largest stone fair, held in Verona, Italy, from September 24 to 27. The participation was organized by the Brazilian Trade and Agency (ApexBrasil), in partnership with the Brazilian Center for Ornamental Stones Exporters (Centrorochas) and It’s Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone.



The Brazilian pavilion featured 37 companies from the sector and generated US$ 359.27 million in immediate business and contracts for the next 12 months. "Such a positive result is the outcome of actions like these, participating in major international fairs, and projects developed in partnership with entities in the natural stone sector," said Maria Paula Velloso, Industry and Services Manager at ApexBrasil, adding that innovation and sustainability are among the guiding principles of these projects.



According to Tales Machado, president of Centrorochas, "The event in Verona was a great success, with 37 Brazilian companies exhibiting and leaving very satisfied, with both sales and numerous contacts and partnerships established. Additionally, we had a strong cultural presence, with the Camerata Jovem Rochativa performing at the opening of the Brazilian Pavilion, which was a milestone for us. This week reinforced Brazil’s position on the international stage and raised expectations for the launch of Marmomac Brazil next year, which will be a grand fair, befitting the potential of our country, bringing even more business and export opportunities for Brazilian companies."



For Nilton José Neumann, manager of the IBMG group, the fair was very beneficial. "We made good contacts, and we are very satisfied. We were surprised by the strong demand for the materials we are launching this year," he said. The IBMG group is based in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim (ES) and operates in the mining sector as a wholesaler of marbles and granites.



Adriana Alemães, Sales Coordinator at Marbrasa, agrees. "The fair was very important. We received many clients, made new contacts, and explored new prospects. The work of ApexBrasil in organizing events like this is very valuable," she acknowledged. Also based in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, Marbrasa extracts and sells marbles, granites, and quartzites across Brazil and abroad.



Brazil will host the next edition of Marmomac, scheduled for February 18 to 20, 2025, in São Paulo.



About the Stone Sector

As one of the leading players in international trade in this segment, Brazil is the 4th largest producer of natural stones in the world and the 5th largest exporter of these products, according to Centrorochas. The sector offers more than 1,200 varieties of materials and generates 480,000 direct and indirect jobs.



In 2023, Brazil’s natural stone sector exported US$ 1.11 billion, marking a decrease of 13.4% compared to the previous year (2022). It currently holds the significant position of being the leading supplier to the United States, the world’s largest consumer market. The United States was the destination for more than half of the sector’s exports in 2023 (54.7%), followed by China (15.4%) and Italy (7.16%).



Among the various types of Brazilian natural stones, quartzite has become the most sought-after material worldwide. Brazil is the largest producer and supplier of this material, which has gained popularity in recent years due to advances in technology.



About ApexBrasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. To achieve these objectives, the agency carries out various trade promotion activities aimed at boosting exports and enhancing the image of Brazilian products and services abroad. These activities include trade missions, business rounds, support for Brazilian companies' participation in major international fairs, visits by foreign buyers and opinion leaders to learn about Brazil’s productive structure, among other business platforms aimed at strengthening the Brazil brand. The agency also works in coordination with public and private actors to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Brazil, focusing on sectors that are critical to the development and competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country as a whole.



About Centrorochas

The Brazilian Center for Ornamental Stones Exporters (Centrorochas) is involved in all national initiatives to increase the competitiveness of the ornamental stone sector. The entity directly supports the presence of Brazilian entrepreneurs abroad, combining commercial and operational activities related to the development and evolution of Brazilian companies in the sector.



About It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone

It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone is an export promotion program developed by the Brazilian Center for Ornamental Stones Exporters (Centrorochas) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil). The program, which currently supports 208 companies, aims to stimulate and increase the export of Brazilian ornamental stones through a set of strategic internationalization actions, including promotion, brand strengthening, and sector development in the global market. Companies interested in joining the project can register for free by following this link. (





