OIC Condemns Attack On Coalition Forces In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned on Sunday, the attack on the Coalition Forces Supporting in Yemen, which occurred in the city of Seiyun, leading to death of two and others injured.

In a press statement, the OIC Secretary General Hussein Taha renewed his full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support to maintain security, stability and peace in Yemen.

He also expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to families of the two as well as speedy recovery for the injured.(end)

maa









MENAFN11112024000071011013ID1108872023