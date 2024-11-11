Judge puts on hold Trump case following election victory

(MENAFN) A judge in Washington, DC, has canceled the remaining deadlines in the election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump, following his recent electoral win. The decision allows time for the to reassess the situation and potentially drop the case.



On Friday, Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a motion requesting that the court remove the remaining pretrial deadlines, citing the need to evaluate the "unprecedented circumstance" of Trump’s victory and determine how to proceed. District Judge Tanya Chutkan granted the request and ordered Smith's team to submit their plan for the case by December 2.



The charges against Trump stem from his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, including pressuring election officials to alter vote tallies and inciting the January 6th Capitol riot to prevent Joe Biden's victory certification. However, Justice Department policy protects sitting presidents from prosecution, and the case, along with another federal investigation involving Trump, is expected to be dismissed before his inauguration.



Trump has repeatedly criticized the case as an attempt by the Biden administration to influence the upcoming election, calling Smith a “crooked person” and promising to fire the special counsel if he takes office. Smith is also pursuing charges against Trump related to the mishandling of classified documents, although that case has been delayed after a federal judge in Florida dismissed it in July. Smith is appealing that ruling.

MENAFN11112024000045015687ID1108871932