Holiday Gifts With 130+ Years Of History: Stegmann Wool Clogs

The new stretchy merino wool slipper makes this an easy gift for practically any foot shape from narrow to wide and is bunion-friendly. Non-slip latex outsole is best for indoor wear only.

Sourced from small farms and collectives in Western Europe, every pair sold supports the preservation of these rare breeds and sustainable farming practices. Convenient and cozy, with incredible arch support makes this clog highly giftable and cherished

These shoe care accessories will help all shoes, including Stegmann wool clogs, last longer and look better.

Gifting season is here and these wool clogs have been given for more than 130 years.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gifting season is here and these wool clogs have been given for more than 130 years. Stegmann's wool clogs are known for customer-backed comfort features including arch support, wide toe-boxes, shock-absorbing cork soles, and cozy water-resistant wool. In addition the brand's shoes are created to last and are designed with attention to sustainability.

Stegmann's Holiday Gift Guide features its most-gifted shoes and accessories for shoe lovers of all preferences. The brand will host its Black Friday sale with 20% off the entire website November 22-December 1 for holiday season savings.

The Eco Clog: For the Tricky to Buy For Loved Ones

The Eco Clog is one of Stegmann's most popular and unique styles. Each color is named after the wool-giving species that contributed to its creation. Sourced from small farms and collectives in Western Europe, every pair sold supports the preservation of these rare breeds and sustainable farming practices. The arch support makes this slip-on shoe both convenient and comfortable.

“I was impressed from the moment I put them on. Comfortable, not hot and they will go with so many outfits. Highly recommend!” - Sarah

The Original 108: For the Renaissance Man or Woman

This clog is named the Original 108 because it's the original clog that put Stegmann on the map, and 108 because it took the brand that many tries to make it the shoe it is today. This is Stegmann's top selling shoe for both men and women.

It comes in a variety of colors and widths all with a soft, merino wool upper and cork support sole. Clog fans buy this classic year after year for its arch support, wide sizing options. and cozy wool comfort.

“I've been wearing these clogs for a very long time. They are super comfortable, very well made, and actually good for my feet. I even take them with me when I travel, so I can wear them at leisure times to alleviate and prevent foot and leg cramps caused by a lot of walking, especially in heels. Even with daily wear, they last a long time.” - Luz

The Vegan 108: For Narrow or Challenging Foot Shapes

Part of Stegmann's Renew Collection , the Vegan 108 Wool Clog takes Stegmann's commitment to sustainability farther for clog fans who don't wear wool. It is constructed nearly identically to the Original 108 Wool Clog with all the same podiatrist-recommended comfort benefits. More than 90% of the materials used are fully renewable and sustainable.

“Comfortable from the first step! I love these vegan shoes the best. They fit perfectly. I got these for work since I wear white and these match wonderfully. Highly recommend!” - Amanda

WoolFlex Clogs: For Loved ones with 'problem feet'

Many of Stegmann's customers share that their podiatrist recommended the WoolFlex clog for their foot pain - be it plantar fasciitis, neuropathy, bunions, arch problems or heel spurs. The WoolFlex is identical to the Original 108 up top, with the only difference being the outsole. Stegmann developed a molded polyurethane sole that is just a little bit softer and more cushy than the brand's classic cork sole and is weather-proof.

“No regrets buying these. They are true to size and molded to my feet right out of the box. I wear these indoors and short treks to the mail box outdoors. Great quality. Would recommend to everyone.” - Sherilee

The Alpine Slipper: Narrow or challenging foot shapes

Toeing the line somewhere between a wool clog and a traditional scuff slipper - the Alpine slipper has a supportive wool lined insole inspired by our classic wool clog footbed. A stretchy merino wool upper makes this an easy only to buy for practically any foot shape from narrow to wide and is bunion-friendly. Non-slip latex outsole is best for indoor wear only. The newly released slipper is the brand's first flexible-sole option.

Essenz Clogs: For when you want to gift a 108 clog but aren't sure about the ribbon

This clog has the same fit and build as Stegmann's Original 108, but they left off the traditional Stegmann ribbon for a clean, uncluttered appeal. We love the raw edge finishing on the Essenz for its simplicity and minimalist aesthetic. Stegmann made it in the most popular wool colors: graphite, dark magenta, navy, and grey.

“Comfortable shoe that, unlike my previous slippers, give good support. Working from home over the last few months my feet were often tired and the arches cramped at the end of the day after wearing slippers on our hard office floors. I hoped the Stegmann Clogs would provide the support needed and they have.” - Helena

Shoe Care Accessories:

For those who like to give useful stocking stuffers - shoe care accessories are just the thing! If they already have Stegmann shoes or you plan to gift them a pair, these care accessories will help them last longer and look better.

