(MENAFN) The 7th China International Expo terminated in Shanghai on Sunday, recording USD80.01 billion in tentative agreements for one-year purchase of products as well as facilities, reaching a new high.



This number reflects a 2 percent rise from that of the previous year, China Global Television Network stated.



The expo this year, held from November 5 to 10, involved 3,496 participants from 129 nations as well as areas. The event also reached a new milestone with the attendance of 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and top industry leaders.



Many foreign presidents joined the expo, including Malaysian Premier Anwar Ibrahim, Uzbek Premier Abdulla Aripov, Slovak Premier Robert Fico, Kazakh Premier Olzhas Bektenov, Mangolian Premier L. Oyun-Erdene, as well as Serbian Premier Milos Vucevic.



Some 3,800 reporters from domestic and global media also joined the event.

During the event, over 400 new goods, new technologies as well as new facilities were revealed.



Since its debut in 2018, the expo has grown into an important platform showcasing China’s new development model and creating opportunities for international trade.

