Donald Trump Calls On Putin To De-Escalate Ukraine Conflict

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, Nov 11 (IANS) US President-elect Donald urged Russian President Vladimir to avoid any escalation in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine in a recent phone call.

The call, made from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, comes just days after his decisive electoral victory over candidate Kamala Harris.

During the conversation, Trump expressed an interest in fostering further discussions with Moscow to de-escalate tensions and resolve the two-and-a-half-year-long war.

According to sources cited by The Washington Post, Trump highlighted the significance of the substantial US military presence in Europe, suggesting that he intends to bring American influence to bear on the resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

Trump, who made ending the war a key campaign promise, emphasised the urgent need for peace but has yet to reveal specific strategies or proposals.

In an earlier call on Wednesday, Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with tech billionaire Elon Musk also reportedly participating in the conversation. Zelensky described the discussion as“excellent,” noting that he felt encouraged by Trump's interest in maintaining a constructive dialogue.

The Ukrainian President has expressed optimism about collaborating with the incoming administration to secure peace and stability in the region.

The conflict, which erupted in 2022 and has since shaped global geopolitics, shows few signs of resolution. Recent developments suggest both Russia and Ukraine are positioning themselves to gain leverage in potential future negotiations, with Ukrainian forces making strategic gains and Russian troops advancing in some areas. These shifts underscore the pressing need for diplomatic intervention.

This weekend Russia fired 145 drones at Ukraine overnight, Zelensky said, while Russia said it had downed 34 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow on Sunday.