Security Operations Kill 4 More Militants N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- At least 10 were killed by security forces as Pakistan military killed four more in two separate operations northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province on Sunday.





According to a military statement, four militants were killed in two separate engagements in North Waziristan District of KPK. The statement said that during the conduct of an intelligence-based operation in Spinwam of North Waziristan, its own effectively engaged the militant's location and after intense fire exchange, two militants were killed.





In another incident, a group of militants, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Spinwam. Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate, killing two more militants while two others received injuries, said military.





"Security Forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country," the statement concluded.





Earlier in the day, the military confirmed killing six militants and injuring as many during intelligence based operation in the aforementioned area.





The security operation comes at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks, especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. (pickup previous)





