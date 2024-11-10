IDAM By Alain Ducasse Introduces Weekend Sunset Tea At MIA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: IDAM by Alain Ducasse, fine-dining destination at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), announces the launch of a Weekend Sunset Tea experience set against the stunning backdrop of Doha's skyline.

In addition, IDAM proudly introduces its new Restaurant Manager, David Bassaluy, who brings with him over two decades of expertise in luxury dining and hospitality.

The Weekend Sunset Tea at IDAM invites guests to indulge in an array of elegant sweet and savoury pastries, as well as fine teas and aromatic infusions.

With an exceptional view of Doha's iconic skyline, the tea experience promises a memorable way to spend a leisurely afternoon.

Restaurant Manager David Bassaluy has held leadership positions in acclaimed restaurants, including the two Michelin-starred Tasting Room in Macau, STAY Modern restaurant in Seoul, and the prestigious China Tang at The Dorchester London where he served as General Manager before joining IDAM.

Yves Godard, Director of F&B Operations and Commercial Leasing, says,“David's appointment at IDAM reflects our commitment to delivering world-class service and unparalleled culinary experiences, ensuring that our guests enjoy the highest standards of hospitality.”